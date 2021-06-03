Smiley smiles no more

FOR Deo Persad, who knew nothing but family, work, and church, life was complete.
That was evident in the trademark grin on his resting face, hence his nickname “Smiley Boboy”.
Then one day, his heart-warming and comforting smile, even when he was angry, was lost, and the man who never took a vacation day in his life walked out of his family’s home on August 6, 2020, leaving confusion, hurt and grief at their doorstep.
On Deo’s 53rd birthday on December 14 last year there was nothing but hope that he would walk back into their lives.
The only job Deo knew was a taxi-driver, working ever since he obtained his driver’s licence.
He got a job working a car that was owned by someone else, who implicitly trusted Deo to keep the vehicle and to fairly hand over the day’s income.
After more than two decades of plying the Ravine Sable to Chaguanas route, he was hijacked, assaulted and robbed in January 2020.
Being a victim of crime changed him and this week, Deo’s niece, Nazreen Ali-Gilbert, in a telephone interview with the Express on Tuesday, spoke of the incident that seemed the turning point for him and all of his close-knit family members.
“It was strange, but he never gave us the full details about what happened. He changed that day. He got so quiet. My mother was the only one who would sit and talk to him, but while he talked to her, he never told her the full story. What we know is that he went up Ravine Sable Road to turn the vehicle. The criminals jumped in the back seat and hijacked him. They put jerseys around their faces and pulled out cutlasses.” Nazreen said.
“We first got to know about the incident because someone told my brother that they saw Smiley’s car parked in a road in this district. When my brother checked the car, he did not see Smiley, so he knew something was wrong. While that was happening, Smiley took a taxi and came home. They took his money and dropped him off at Todd’s Road. But all he said was that he was robbed and the bandits took the car, not knowing that it was abandoned, but my brother saw where it was”, she said.
Never in need
After the trauma, Deo lived the life of a recluse.
“That was the last day he worked. He never went back on the road, barely stepped out of the house. If he wanted to get something in the shop across the road, he would send a cousin, or my daughter or somebody to get it for him. When I go to visit and I called him out, Smiley was not the same. He would look like his mind was somewhere else, very far away. He would have a conversation, but then his face had a very spaced-out look,” the niece explained.
Nazreen’s mother offered to purchase a vehicle for him to help him regain his old self, but he refused it.
Even with no income, Deo remained at home, provided meals by his sisters and money if he needed.
“No one pressured Smiley into finding a job. He would spend his days helping to take care of his father. If I was coming to visit, I would bring something for him like a pizza. Smiley was never in need of anything,” she said.
Eight months after the robbery, the family was plunged into shock when Deo got dressed, left home and never returned.
Nazreen said she could never forget that phone call from her daughter telling her that Deo was not in the house and could not be found.
“This is someone who had never spent a night anywhere else but in his bed at home. Never touched alcohol, cigarettes, went to a party, or even visited relatives outside of the village. Most of the family members are like that—never take vacations, spend a weekend at the beach, go to Tobago, nothing. My mother got married to a man who lived across the road from her. When I was growing up, we used to dress up to go to the grocery in Chaguanas. That was how that generation lives, and that was the life that Smiley knows. Going to Chaguanas is the main outing. Our generation after them, we are different but with the same high level of discipline and reserve. I am the person who is the spokesperson for the family,” she explained.
Arranged marriage
That reserve was evident in Deo when his mother and relatives attempted to arrange marriages for him over the years, but he always found an excuse to back out. Years earlier, he had fallen in love with a woman at church, and after she married someone else, his broken heart never reopened and no one ever matched up to her.
“All of us would dress up, a whole trailer of us pack into our cars and go to meet the girls and their families, so excited for him. With one girl he did not agree with because she was a Hindu and he insisted on a Christian wedding. For another girl, he said he was ‘mad’ because he thought she was laughing too much at the meeting. The third and last time, we were certain that he would agree because she was a Christian. However, at her house, she threw down some glasses and he said she was ‘crack’. They even tried to get him married to a Venezuelan woman but he said, ‘Definitely not!’,” said Nazreen.
On the pivotal morning of August 6, 2020,—just days before the general election in the country—Deo went to his sister and told her he was “going down the road”.
“It was a busy day that Thursday. Later, when we had asked my grandfather where Smiley was, he (grandfather) said he was inside (in his bedroom). The family went to church that night. Only the next morning we realised he was not at home. We went to the Longdenville Police Post and reported him missing. The only thing not in his bedroom was his bank card. I put his pictures on Facebook. This was very surreal for us that he was missing”, she said.
However, no bank transactions were recorded on his account to assist with a trail leading to his disappearance.
Family search parties—not police investigations—led Nazreen and her brother to the St Mary’s taxi stand at Freeport where a relative was certain he had seen him. Information from taxi drivers led them to Waterloo, Carapichaima.
Waiting in vain
Nazreen said she and other dozens of relatives tirelessly combed every street, clearing, farmland, patch of bushes, food outlet, parlour, neighbouring villages, fishing depots, and every bar looking for Deo. His missing-person flyer was stuck on every post and wall.
A resident near the Waterloo Cremation Site told the family that Deo came to his home and said he was looking for his mother.
“He said that Smiley spent the night on a bench, and the next morning Smiley left. The man was drinking puncheon, so we were uncertain of the story. The strange thing is though, that Smiley’s mother was cremated at the Waterloo Cremation site. We were left more confused, but we left no stone unturned and went there day after day hoping to see Smiley. Nothing,” she said.
‘He ran away with a Vene’
Days later, a woman came to Deo’s home claiming he had agreed to work for her as a taxi-driver.
Nazreen said that added nothing but more complexity to his disappearance since Deo’s permit had expired.
Nazreen said, “I took all of this information to the Longdenville Police Post but they never gave feedback or an update on the case. ‘He ran away with a Vene’, one of them told us. It seemed that it was hard for them to believe that someone had lived with that kind of reserve. An obeah man told us that he saw Smiley lying down but alive. We checked every hospital, home for the aged, St Ann’s, mortuaries, and almost every set of remains that were found since.”
Nazreen said the family is uncertain if Deo is alive.
She said a new police investigator who has shown interest in helping the family solve this mystery has since been assigned to the case and she is hopeful.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279) or to the TTPS app.