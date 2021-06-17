SMOOTH SAILING AT HEALTH CENTRES

Barataria Health Centre

WAITING THEIR TURN: Two women with appointments wait to be called to receive their Covid-19 vaccine yesterday at the Barataria Health Centre.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK 

Smooth sailing.

Braving inclement weather, Barataria resident Kenneth Campbell, 84, boasted he had gotten his second Sinopharm vaccine at Barataria Health Centre yesterday.

While awaiting his driver, Campbell, father of late forest ranger Keith Campbell (who was killed in the line of duty in 2016), said: “The first vaccine, I got was from a man. I did not feel it. The second vaccine was from a woman, and I felt it. It went well.”

Starting Wednesday and yesterday, he was among thousands of elderly citizens (age 65 and up) who got vaccines under the Health Ministry’s “Triple E System—the Elderly Express Experience.”

Consensus among people who also accessed vaccines at Diego Martin, Carenage, Barataria, Santa Cruz, San Juan and Petit Valley health centres was the “process was smoother”.

Asked if he had ever witnessed anything similar to a pandemic, Campbell said: “I worked at sea for several years but never anything like this. It was always an outbreak of dengue or yellow fever.”

Asked how he was spending Father’s Day, he said: “Normally I would go to Arima and spend time with my relatives. I would spend time with my son Kenrick and my granddaughter. But with Covid-19 I can’t go by them. They can’t come by me. I live with my cats and dogs. I like cricket. Almighty God is taking care of me.”

At Barataria, Tunapuna resident Vanessa Griffith, 47, an executive assistant, said: “I had come before but no luck. Today it went exceptionally well. I got my first dose of Sinopharm. I would encourage people to get vaccinated, especially since you will be exposing your loved ones to possible risk.”

At Morvant, Belmont resident Maureen Thomas, 79, said “everything went well.”

At Diego Martin, a security guard said by 10 a.m about 23 people had turned up for vaccines. He also breathed a sigh of relief that the long queues, and the attendant chaos, had diminished. At Carenage, a clerk who was processing people under a tent said: “This morning went well. We are getting ready for the afternoon session.”

Some people also said it should not have taken a crisis for proper public service like tents, refreshments and improved treatment and care for the elderly.

Meanwhile, a Barataria health official said compared to Wednesday the crowds had dwindled even more significantly, since word had spread that the vaccines were being given by appointments only. The public was slowly realising the emphasis was on elderly people, he said.

In a telephone interview yesterday, he said: “Apparently people got the memo that the vaccines were being distributed by appointments. They did not gather for vaccines. On Wednesday, there were some angry people who demanded a meeting with the head nurse. They went further and demanded their vaccine. But that kind of behaviour did not take place today. Maybe one or two people came by and tried to get the vaccines. But they were cool when we took the information and promised to contact them.”

He said at each location about 50 vaccines were given out for people ages 65 and up. “Maybe one or two did not turn up. Thankfully, we had no hiccups. We had people seated under the covered areas at Barataria and Morvant. Police are always there to assist us. We also asked people to wait in their vehicles. Those who did not come with a vehicle were allowed to sit in the health centre. It went pretty well today,” he said.

Moving to the distribution of second doses, he said: “The second dose was for people who were vaccinated before, and some people who are living with Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs). The second dose went to people from all age groups. At Barataria, over 100 got their second dose. At Santa Cruz, close to 50. We don’t give much out there because of the space constraints. At Morvant we gave out over 70. We spaced out about ten to 15 people each hour. The vaccination programme continues on Friday.”

