So close: Kurban ‘could have been 45 feet into pipeline’

Fyzal Kurban could have been trapped only 45 feet into the horizontal section of pipeline, behind a scuba diving tank, but no attempt was made to effect a rescue because it was not safe to do so.
This was the testimony Friday from Heritage Petroleum’s HSSE manager, Osie Flemming-Holder, who was questioned by both Commission of Enquiry chairman Jerome Lynch and attorney Prakash Ramadhar about what was being done to save Kurban and three other divers.
Flemming-Holder said while a remote camera was about to get to the scuba tank, it became “lodged” and it was uncertain what was behind it.
When it was suggested that Kurban was behind the tank, Flemming-Holder said “maybe”.
Asked whether he was aware the camera footage showed no blockage before the scuba tanks, Flemming-Holder maintained his position that the Paria/Heritage team was not prepared to “breach procedure”.
He said the situation inside the pipeline had to be assessed before a decision was taken to send a person inside.
Ramadhar said, “But you knew that Michael Kurban had gone into the pipe and gone 15 feet beyond the elbow, you knew by Christopher Boodram’s mere existence that life was sustained inside the pipe and he was able to come out of the pipe. You knew how far he was in, from information he would have given and that Fyzie was right behind him.”
Flemming-Holder said he was aware of the information provided by Boodram that he had passed two pipe welds on his way out of the pipeline.
The two pipe welds, Flemming-Holder said, would take you to where the scuba tank was spotted in the camera footage.
Lynch suggested that Kurban, who Boodram said was behind him, was behind the tank.
Flemming-Holder responded that a person was not picked up by the first camera that entered the pipeline. That camera, he said, had reached 40 feet.
Lynch asked, “Did you know whether Boodram had used a tank to get out?”
Flemming-Holder responded, “He would have to.”
Lynch then asked, “So it didn’t surprise you that there was a tank between him and Fyzie, so perhaps behind that tank was Fyzie?”
Flemming-Holder said, “Maybe. We didn’t confirm that.”
Flemming-Holder said he was contacted by Paria’s Incident Command Team to assist in preparing a risk assessment to rescue Kurban, Kazim Ali Jnr, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar from inside the 30-inch undersea pipeline on February 25, 2022.
That risk assessment was never completed.
Responding to questions by lead counsel to the commission Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Flemming-Holder said the risk assessment was started around 9.10 p.m.
He said he was then called to another room where the ICT was speaking with survivor Christopher Boodram. That was around 9.50 p.m., he said.
Flemming-Holder said, “It was not continued because I was put on other duties. It stopped.”
He assumed that the expert divers, contacted to effect a rescue plan, had continued the risk assessment. And when footage emerged of a scuba tank wedged inside the pipeline, Flemming-Holder said dive experts deemed it was too risky to make a rescue attempt that night.
Lynch asked questions surrounding the buoyancy of the tank and whether it was considered that a person may have been behind the tank.
Flemming-Holder said “discussions were held around that”, but there was no confirmation whether it was a person or one of the plugs that had gone in with the men.
Lynch asked, “The plugs were sucked into the pipe followed by tools and people, so it was unlikely this tank was coming up against the plug. What could it reasonably be?”
Flemming-Lunch responded, “It could have been a diver, but there was no verifiable evidence to confirm that.”
Lynch asked him to guess what it might be.
“I don’t want to guess,” he replied.
Lynch said, “The fact is you were tasked that day to assist as best you could in coming to a conclusion on the conditions of the pipe and whether a rescue was achievable. You sent cameras down to achieve that, you encountered these tanks and it is described as lodged or wedged, but it is difficult to conceive that a tank on its own just lodging itself in a slippery 30-inch pipe, isn’t it? On its own?”
Flemming-Holder said it was uncertain to determine what was behind the tank from the footage.
Lynch replied, “You didn’t make any deduction. You said it stopped there. The deduction to be drawn from it is that something behind it was stopping it.”
Flemming-Holder insisted that it could not, at that time, be confirmed.
Lynch said, “So perhaps at that point there was a body or someone alive, who knows?”
“At that time that data was not verified,” Flemming-Holder said.
Lynch added that maybe the person was still connected to the scuba tank.
“The only reasonable conclusion was that there a man behind it,” the chairman said.
Flemming-Holder replied, “Possibly.”
“It was more than possible,” Lynch said.
‘Unknown conditions’
Flemming-Holder said that was not enough information to commit a person to go into the pipeline.
He said another camera with a crawler was sent in but that, too, failed to provide the information required to effect a rescue.
Ramadhar asked what more was needed to convince the Paria/Heritage team that a rescue should take place.
“Without going into the pipeline there were many unknowns. You didn’t know where the persons were, you didn’t know the conditions inside, there were many unknowns. You needed to establish that before you send anyone into the pipeline,” Flemming-Holder said.
Ramadhar asked, “So if you know nothing, you will allow men to die?”
Flemming-Holder repeated, “So if you know nothing, you cannot send a rescue team into unknown conditions.”
Lynch added that a rescue was not black or white, neither was it safe or unsafe, and the reality was there was always risk in effecting a rescue.
Flemming-Holder, however, insisted there were too many unknowns and a risk assessment needed to be properly done to bring that risk down to lowest.