Soca makes a comeback at the Square

BMOBILE in bSquare was back with a bang.
The free, lunchtime concert returned after a six-year hiatus. The last bmobile concert series took place in 2017.
This year, the telecommunications giant treated soca lovers to a one-day concert.
And yesterday, appreciative workers, commuters and even youngsters rushed to Woodford Square, Port of Spain, to secure a spot to enjoy the music by some of this year’s popular artistes like Patch (Roger Joseph), Jadel (Jardine Legere) and V’ghn (Jevaughn John).
The cast was headed by Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) and Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez and her superstar father, SuperBlue (Austin Lyons).
It was the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that many people got an opportunity to see some of their favourite artistes perform live.
Reminders of the dreaded pandemic were noticeable, with some in the square still wearing face masks.
Many in the crowd were pleased to see the lunchtime concert back.
“Great, great, great,” said one woman with a multicoloured hairstyle. “It is nice that they do something for the people,” she said, adding: “I from Arima, yuh know. I went to school with Bunji.”
Another woman said: “I in the ministry (of Education) and I hear this boom, boom, boom, so ah tell them, ‘Allyuh, ah coming back!’”
The concert began around 11 a.m. with soca artiste/host “Tim Tim” (Keron Boodoosingh) tasked with hyping up a crowd that had not seen this sort of activity in Downtown Port of Spain since February 2020.
It appeared, however, that his job would not be a difficult one as a small, porous crowd quickly turned into a thick and impassable one, all focused on the square’s bandstand.
The square was just about packed to capacity, with little room for bmobile-sponsored moko jumbies to walk.
The artistes who took to the stage before Bunji and Fay-Ann did their jobs and got the crowd into a feteing mood.
Just after noon, SuperBlue took to the stage with 2018’s “Soca Kingdom”, a collaboration he did with Machel Montano.
While the Monk was not there, SuperBlue showed the song had not waned as he got the crowd to “fling up” their bandanas and, of course, wine.
He looked longingly at the scaffolding to the side of the stage as he reminisced about his ’90s performances where he would famously climb up, sending crowds into a frenzy.
He did go up one ring on the scaffolding, however, but then good sense prevailed and he climbed back down and walked into the crowd.
He was instantly mobbed.
Bunji and Fay-Ann were next.
They were the headline acts.
“I eh come here for no stand-up fete,” said Bunji, to which the crowd responded: “Woi, woi, woi, woi.”
“Road march!” shouted the people who apparently by this time forgot they still had a few hours of work left and were in full party mode.
Fay-Ann then joined in, turning the square into a Carnival centre.
The atmosphere in the square could only be described as “electric” as those who came with the appropriate footwear of sandals and flats jumped and danced with ease.
Despite the scorching heat, the crowd braved the sun and chose not to hide or seek out shade; instead, they opted to wave.
By the time the concert ended, members in the crowd remarked that they had not been to a fete “since de season start”, and yesterday would have been their first foray into the uniquely Trinidadian experience.
One MTS worker, who was making her way back to work after the concert, seemed to have been inspired by the concert, as she was heard shouting into her phone at the corner of Queen Janelle Commissiong and St Vincent streets: “Yes...ah make up meh mind. Ah doing Jouvert. Allyuh still have costume?”