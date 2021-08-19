SoE EXTENDS TO NOVEMBER

Don’t exhale yet.
Trinidad and Tobago’s state of emergency (SoE) will be extended for another three months to November 2021.
The move has already been met with objection from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who is calling on the Government to provide the scientific data for this extension.
Parliament will be convened from its recess next Wednesday (August 25) to approve the motion to be moved by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
On May 15, President Paula-Mae Weekes declared that a state of public emergency exists in T&T.
On May 24, a motion was brought to the Parliament to extend the SoE for three months. It was passed with a simple majority vote in the House of Representatives only.
That first three-month extension expires on midnight August 29.
After this second extension, which would be a total of six months, if the Government sees the need for a further extension, then it will require the support of the Opposition and the Independent benches as a three-fifths majority of both the House of Representatives and the Senate are necessary.
On Tuesday, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi told the Express that any extension of the SoE was in the hands of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Al-Rawi said the Cabinet met yesterday and decided to extend the SoE.
“The decision was taken to trigger a further extension for a period not exceeding three months as the Constitution permits in Section 10,” he said.
The AG said this is achieved by a resolution of the House of Representatives on a simple majority basis.
“Some of the driving factors that assisted us into coming into this decision included the fact that the two primary regulations that are in existence are both specifically tailor-made and designed to assist the management of the pandemic, and in that careful balance between lives and livelihoods,” he said.
“On the one hand, the State of Emergency Regulations Number 2, that is the larger side of the regulations that provides for the regulation of businesses being permitted to open in the time frames in which they are allowed to operate and the usual measures that you are now accustomed to,” he said.
Vaccination regulation
Al-Rawi said the second important regulation is the State of Emergency vaccination regulation, which allows for the broadening of personnel authorised by law to administer vaccines, including dental assistants, medical interns, etc.
The AG noted that T&T is in the stage of a vaccination rollout with a significant supply of various vaccines, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Johnson and Johnson.
“The rollout of vaccination policy meeting needles into arms in management of the Covid whilst we are opening the economy, epidemiological cycle after cycle; it’s critical at this point that we maintain the regulations, largely because we have to be as productive and as efficient as we can be in the rollout of vaccines, in the opening of businesses, always knowing that the Delta variant is right around us,” he said.
Al-Rawi said the Delta variant is not the predominant strain according to the medical experts, but in other countries it is.
“Therefore, we need to make sure we don’t see the exponential spikes in community spread which the Delta variant can bring, and the only way to do that is to be as efficient as possible in the vaccination drive that is afoot, together with the reopening exercises that are rolling out epidemiologically week after week,” he said.
One of the key aspects of the SoE is the imposition of a curfew.
For the past few months, T&T has been under a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
However, the Commissioner of Police has the authority to vary these times by order as was done during public holidays.
Kamla: Provide
scientific data
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Persad-Bissessar called for scientific data to be provided to the people as she expressed concern about the impact of the SoE on an already struggling economy.
“We still have to caucus on the matter, but my initial reaction is this: where is the science, where is the data to support this extension?” she said.
She said Government is yet to provide any data on the decisions it makes.
“Once again, you are falling down on the job, you are acting vikey-vie, ad hoc, day by day, but you have no science or data that will inform making such a decision. Please share it with us, please share it with the public,” she said.
She said the effects on the economy must be taken into consideration.
“You continue to shut down, businesses are strapped, shut down, not opening, people are out of jobs, have you considered that? Yes, we care about lives and livelihoods, but if you do not have a livelihood, you have no life. If you have no food on the table for your children, you have no life,” she said.
The SoE Proclamation permits the President to issue regulations that provide restrictions and also gives additional powers to the police, such as entering without warrants, etc.
What the motion on the
Parliament’s Order Paper states
Whereas it is enacted by Section 8(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago that the President may from time to time make a Proclamation declaring that a state of public emergency exists.
And whereas it is enacted by Section 9(2) of the Constitution that a Proclamation made by the President for the purposes of and in accordance with Section 8 shall, unless previously revoked, remain in force for 15 days.
And whereas it is enacted by Section 10(1) of the Constitution that before its expiration, the Proclamation may be extended from time to time by resolution supported by a simple majority vote of the House of Representatives, so however that no extension exceeds three months and the extensions do not in the aggregate exceed six months.
And whereas the President, by Proclamation made on the 15th day of May, 2021, declared that a state of public emergency exists in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
And whereas the House of Representatives, by resolution on the 24th day of May, 2021, extended the said Proclamation for a period of three months.
And whereas it is necessary and expedient that the said Proclamation should be extended for a further period of three months:
Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Proclamation made by the President on the 15th day of May, 2021, declaring that a state of public emergency exists in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago be extended for a further period of three months.
(By the Prime Minister)