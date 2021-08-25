SoE for 3 more months

Trinidad and Tobago continues to be under a state of emergency, as the House of Representatives yesterday passed a motion to extend the SoE for another three months.
The motion was passed shortly after 7 p.m., with 21 Government members voting for, while all 18 Opposition members in the House abstained.
It is the second extension of the SoE, which was first declared on May 15 as a measure to combat the spread of Covid-19. It was initially set to run until May 30.
Parliament met on May 24 to extend the SoE for another three months. This would have expired on August 29.
The latest extension means T&T could remain under the SoE until late November.
Any further extensions, according to Section 10 (2) of the Constitution, will require the support of a three-fifths majority of the House and also of the Senate.
Contributing to the debate in the House of Representatives yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said Trinidad and Tobago would have been in a much worse position had the SoE not been implemented when it was.
He said a further extension was needed to prevent people from socialising and congregating at night. “The only reason why we are asking for this state of emergency to be extended... is to discourage the population from socialising at night between 9 o’clock and 5 o’clock in the morning.”
Rowley said when the SoE was first implemented, there had been a significant reduction in the daily Covid-19 infection rate.
Rowley slammed the Opposition, which he said had been misrepresenting the purpose of the SoE.
“I said the main justification is to prevent people from socialising and congregating, so I was amazed when my colleague from Siparia said what is the state of emergency going to do and how many persons is it going to allow you to vaccinate. No argument was made by me about a state of emergency to vaccinate anybody...,” Rowley said.
Persad-Bissessar, during her contribution, had made reference to Guyana, which she said has a curfew in place without an SoE.
However, the Prime Minister said Persad-Bissessar, as a senior counsel, should know a curfew could not be implemented in T&T without an SoE in place.
He criticised the Opposition, which he said set the tone for vaccine hesitancy in this country.
He noted Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal had suggested citizens were being used as guinea pigs for the Sinopharm vaccine. He said even Persad-Bissessar’s call for parents to take their children to get vaccinated contained a “subliminal message”.
During the UNC’s Virtual Report on Monday night, Persad-Bissessar urged parents to vaccinate their children as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given full approval for the Pfizer vaccine.
Rowley said Persad-Bissessar’s comments cast doubt on the safety of other vaccines.
“The message is yes, you can vaccinate your children, the FDA has approved it, you can do it. What does that say about the other vaccines that are not FDA-approved? The Government of T&T has said publicly over and over that we are using vaccines that have the clearance and approval of the World Health Organisation.
“The FDA approval is a United States internal arrangement. The FDA is a United States body within a sovereign country. The FDA approval in no way improves or changes the status of the vaccine as far as we are concerned because it had to be WHO-approved before we can use it.
“And by pointing out that this one is FDA-approved, it raises the question what about the others, still don’t have or may never get FDA-approved? Because I don’t expect a vaccine from China or Russia or from Cuba to ever get that FDA approval. But by speaking in that way, you create a question mark about the others,” the Prime Minister said.
‘More cases under SoE’
In her contribution, Persad-Bissessar said the Government had not given any data and science to prove that the SoE is justifiable and has led to a decrease in Covid cases.
“In May... when you declared the state of emergency, the numbers were far less than what we have now or have had during the state of emergency,” she stated.
“So, there is no correlation and it would be difficult to show that correlation that the SoE is the thing, is the weapon, is the tool, is the medication for Covid. The data is not telling us that.”
Persad-Bissessar said the first declaration of the SoE may have been reasonably justifiable.
“But three months later, we have seen no shifting in the results, we’ve seen nothing from the numbers of deaths and the numbers of cases continue to climb. Under the SoE, we have had more cases and more deaths than the whole of last year,” she said.
In a statement following the debate, Persad-Bissessar said the extension of the SoE was a “PNM power grab”.
“Today the Prime Minister came to Parliament seeking an extension to the current state of emergency, yet failed to provide a single shred of scientific evidence to support his case,” she said. “Instead, Rowley resorted to his trademark tactic of insulting citizens, branding all those who seek data on the impact on the SoE over the past three months as ‘donkey logic’.”
Persad-Bissessar said she was also falsely accused by Rowley of challenging the Covid-19 regulations in court.
“I wish to state that at no time did I take any such matter to court,” she said. “It is clear that the extension of the state of emergency has nothing to do with public health, rather it is a power grab by the PNM.
“By extending emergency powers, the PNM wants to continue to rule by decree, trampling our parliamentary democracy and shutting down all those who demand transparency and accountability.”
The Opposition Leader said there is no evidence to suggest that the next three months would be any different from the last three months under the SoE.
“As our economy continues to sink and suffer from the lack of a clear Covid-19 strategy, the PNM will continue to fail the people of our country. The greatest threat our nation faces to its economic stability and democracy is not Covid-19, it is Keith Rowley and the PNM.”