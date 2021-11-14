SOE PUZZLE

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is anticipating an increase in crime when the state of emergency (SoE) is lifted on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced at the Covid-19 news conference last Saturday that Parliament will meet on Wednesday to bring an end to the SoE, as it had achieved its objective.
Speaking to i95.5 FM yesterday, Hinds said citizens and some criminals have been waiting to exhale after being restricted for so long.
However, he assured the national security apparatus is bracing for the impact.
Hinds also said the Government had good reasons for lifting of the SoE two weeks before it officially comes to an end.
“The SoE has achieved its objective as was stated by the Prime Minister and it gave the country a better chance in fighting Covid. I heard Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal questioning why the Government is removing it, after the Opposition did not support in the first place. I now want to ask if Moonilal and the Opposition will give a public commitment to say if they would have supported another extension of the SoE,” Hinds added.
The SoE was originally declared by the President Paula-Mae Weekes on May 15, 2021.
On May 24, it was extended for three months which expired at midnight on August 29. A second extension was sought and approved by the Parliament to run until November 29.
Opposition: No support
Speaking at the UNC’s weekly Sunday morning news conference yesterday, Opposition Chief Whip Dr David Lee said while many may find it curious that the Government would seek to take this action now, it all makes sense when one considers the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.
Lee said the country must ask why Government has taken this last-minute decision to reconvene the House on Wednesday, to debate the revocation of the SoE.
“The question needs to be asked why is the Prime Minister removing the SoE before the end of the month. This now means Dr Keith Rowley has to bring us back to Parliament on Wednesday when they adjourned Friday and said a date to be fixed had no date now they bringing us back to debate the premature removal of SoE that this Government wanted.
“It is for the Government to come and tell the country why they are lifting the SoE before the end of the month as previously indicated, because the Government have always said they want to follow the scientific data,” Lee remarked.
He noted the Opposition, like the rest of the nation, was shocked to hear the announcement last Saturday.
“It is on public record that the Opposition did not support the SoE the first time and the Government then brought to the Parliament again to extend it a further three months. All indicators suggest that Government has ulterior motives in deciding to lift the SoE as they want to start canvassing for the December 6 THA elections,” Lee added.
Something’s strange
And in a news release yesterday, the Congress of the People (COP) said the Prime Minister’s announcement that the SoE had met its objectives, and that it was being ended two weeks early, leaves one to wonder what matrices were used in his assessment.
The Minister of Health is quoted as saying that he is “deathly afraid” of the impending end, yet his Prime Minister thinks otherwise, COP political leader Kirt Sinnette said.
Sinnette said the Tobago House of Assembly election is being held on December 6 “and the state of emergency is suddenly earmarked to end 18 days before the election”.
“In the four days prior to the announcement, Covid-19 daily infections were 512, 509, 535 and 535. Deaths were 12, 12, 10 and 22. In four days there were 2,091 new cases and 56 deaths.
“Is the premature end to the SoE in any way related to the election campaign? It is predicted that the election in Tobago is again running a tight race. It is hoped that the Prime Minister is not placing the winning of an election over the health and safety of Tobagonians,” Sinnette added.