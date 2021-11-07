SOE RELIEF

Some businesses are breathing a sigh of relief following the Prime Minister’s announcement that the Government will not seek a third extension of the state of emergency (SoE).
The current SoE comes to an end on November 29.
On his return from Scotland on Saturday night, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said that he will not be seeking another extension to the SoE which has been in place since mid-May to control the spread of Covid-19.
For MovieTowne owner Derek Chin, removal of the SoE took too long as it did not achieve its intended purpose, which was to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
“It’s good, positive news. It’s been too long and has lost its effectiveness. It was too much of a burden to society. Ending the SoE will allow some return to normalcy and for business, especially those in the restaurants, casino and cinema industry, to operate properly,” he told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday.
“We are welcoming the fact that this is happening. I think they could have ended it earlier. I don’t know why they have to wait until the end of the month. But this will help us in the business sector to get back on our feet much faster. We have to be thankful for small mercies and hope they will look at the strategies and recalculate what they have to do next, in terms of the rising number of cases,” Chin added.
He said businesses will now have to make safe zones very attractive for customers, while at the same time maintaining the health controls.
“Those who are vaccinated and comply with the policies should not be penalised and made to make continued sacrifices. Allowing entry into a safe zone should be a privilege,” he added.
Food businesses, entertainment centres, gyms, fitness centres, bars and restaurants reopened to fully vaccinated people over the age of 12 on October 11 under the safe zone initiative.
Chin said, since then, people have been sceptical about going into such establishments and mingling with others.
“It will take some time, even towards Christmas, to have a bumper season,” he said.
He said while Christmas this year will be better for consumers as there will be many specials, discounts and promotions on offer, businesses will still be struggling.
“Hopefully, renewed activity takes place and rehiring starts. It’s going to be a challenge as we still have too high Covid cases, but new strategies will be introduced similar to our progressive neighbour to the north,” he said.
Chin maintained that the Government should relax its policy regarding children under the age of 12 not being allowed into safe zones.
“Their immune systems are the best and the safe zones are the safest place to be. I don’t understand the reason for banning them from coming into safe zones because they are still allowed to go into the malls and supermarkets, which are unvaccinated (spaces),” he pointed out.
“They cannot be continued to be locked up and deprived from living some level of normalcy. So many doctors and therapists have voiced this opinion and the effect on their well-being,” he said.
The first state of emergency was implemented on May 15 and extended by three months, from May 29 to August 29
Another three-month extension was approved, from August 29 to November 29.
The SoE was initially accompanied by a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
On September 27, the curfew time was adjusted to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
A return to normalcy
President of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) Rajiv Diptee also welcomed the lifting of the SoE.
“Lifting the SoE will be a positive boom economically and heralds a change in the way we look at our long term situation given how long, as a nation, we have remained under curfew,” he said yesterday.
He said with the removal of the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, SATT expected to see some return to nightlife and dining.
“This will mean more of these types of businesses operating so this will be good for the circular economy of consumption, which we are really looking forward to at the stores as increased economic activity is a step toward normalcy. Frankly, we also need to realise that we have to live with the virus and various treatments, inoculations and therapies will become almost an annual expectation similar to the seasonal flu shot,” Diptee said.
He stressed that the onus continues to be on the public to adhere to health policies “...because I am certain nobody wants to return to curfews, lockdowns or restrictions”.
Bar owners: wait-and-see approach
Reacting to the Prime Minister’s announcement, president of the Barkeepers and Owners Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT) Sateesh Moonasar said yesterday the association was adopting a wait-and-see approach.
“We heard the conversation but await more information…..”, he said.
He pointed out that the T&T Safe Zone initiative is part of the Health Ordinance and not the Emergency Powers Regulation, so will be in effect even beyond the end of the SoE.
“So we wait to see what happens at the end of the month and how they treat with it and how to proceed at that point in time, but for now it’s just a comment that he said so it’s just a wait and see approach because in the Health Ordinance, as they have done in the past, they can put in a closing times for businesses,” Moonasar said.