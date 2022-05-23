Soldier among three charged

Justin Paul, a 23-year-old unemployed man, of Winchester Trace, Patience Hill, and Karime Carter, a 24-year-old serving member of the Defence Force, of Philadelphia Trace, Whim Village and La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz, were both arrested last Tuesday and subsequently charged jointly on Friday with robbing an MI4 security guard of his service pistol, at Milford Road, Scarborough.

Carter was also charged with kidnapping an MI4 security guard who was on duty at Taxi Co-operative Service Station and robbing an employee of $40,000.

In another incident, both Paul and Carter were arrested on May 17 and subsequently charged jointly on Friday with robbing an MI4 security guard of her service pistol, at Lambeau Credit Union, Auchenskeoch Road, Carnbee.

And Carter was charged by himself with the offences of assaulting an MI4 security guard at the credit union with intent to rob; assaulting an employee at the credit union with intent to rob; possession of a firearm; possession of ammunition; possession of a firearm to endanger life; possession of ammunition to endanger life; and malicious damage to a money safe valued $18,350.00.

In addition, both men were arrested on May 17 and subsequently charged jointly with being in possession of two firearms for the purpose of trafficking at Winchester Trace, Patience Hill, between April 19 and May 18, 2022, and subsequently charged jointly with being in possession of 13 rounds of .9mm ammunition at Winchester Trace, Patience Hill, between April 19 and May 18.

And Keith Stewart, also called Fatboy, a 24-year-old unemployed male, of Church Street, Mason Hall, was arrested on May 17 and subsequently charged with the offences of shop-breaking and larceny of two money safes together valued $4,650, which collectively contained $19,500; kidnapping of security guard Michael Amoroso; and falsely imprisoning security guard Amoroso.

All three men are to appear in Scarborough Magistrates’ Court today to answer the charges.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Junior Benjamin, this follows painstaking investigations and enquiries.

It was a collaborative approach, Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob told the Express, and all efforts will be made to ensure Tobago remains a safe tourist destination.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said US$48 million was spent to encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles and citizens should rigidly follow the ABCs of good health —drink water, eat more fruits and vegetables, and exercise regularly.

These were the words of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday when asked about the threat by trade unions that they would “shut down the country” in the coming days, having rejected the offer by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) of two per cent over an eight-year negotiation period.

Member of Parliament Lopinot/Bon Air West Marvin Gonzales said the new state-of-the-art Surrey Village community centre and regional complex is expected to cost $13 million and will be completed around August.

It is expected to benefit the local Supernovas Steel Orchestra, which was founded by the late, great steelband arranger Jit Samaroo, and accommodate cultural, religious and community events.

IN 2021 the Financial Investigations Unit (FIU) flagged a Venture Credit Union account bearing the name of Government Minister Foster Cummings for suspicious financial activity after a $4.4 million deposit was made to the account.

