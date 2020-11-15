Soldier/DSS head under army probe

Investigations into Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) founder Kerron Clarke by the T&T Defence Force (TTDF) are ongoing.
A release from the TTDF communications department yesterday evening stated, “The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force continues to conduct its internal investigations of possible involvement of military personnel in the ‘Drugs Sou Sou’ operations that may be considered to be contrary to ‘Good Order and Military Discipline’.
“Since the first raid on the DSS operations in September 2020, the TTDF has been consistent in its support to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service in the conduct of criminal and/or civil enquiries and has taken steps to eliminate any interference into the ongoing investigations. The TTDF is fully aware of the public sensitivity surrounding the matter and would continue to take all necessary legitimate actions as a responsible and professional military organisation,” it stated in the release.
It added, “The TTDF categorically states that no military service personnel are above the law. If any member of the Defence Force is being investigated for alleged criminal or civil matters, procedures under military law will be taken in support of the investigations.
“As such, the Defence Force has instructed that Lance Corporal Kerron Clarke, the founder of the DSS organisation, be sent on 83 days annual leave with immediate effect as a matter of institutional responsibility and accountability as TTPS enquiries are ongoing. The TTDF continues to collaborate with the TTPS to ensure a transparent and thorough investigative process.”
The release comes four days after National Security Minister Stuart Young appeared on CNC3 television indicating Clarke was suspended.
In that interview, Young had said he was “very concerned” about the DSS matter, and was keeping in touch with police to ensure investigators had the tools they needed to complete their enquiries.
Sent on leave
“Unfortunately, when growing up in school one of the truisms I learnt was one bad apple could spoil the barrel, so as soon as we found out that it was a member of the DSS, the Defence Force took action as they should’ve and they are following the rule of law and Mr Clarke is now on administrative leave or suspension,’’ he had said.
The minister said he understood somewhat why citizens wanted to invest money in such a way, but he said such high rates of returns (as offered by DSS) were “virtually impossible”.
“There is simply nothing legal and legitimate that will give you a high rate of return,” he added.
He said it is going to collapse at some stage and people will lose their hard-earned money.
Following Young’s statement, the Express was told that Clarke was on vacation leave from the TTDF.
In a WhatsApp exchange, after the interview, Young said, “I am informed that Mr Clarke initially applied for leave, which was granted, and that he was subsequently sent on 83 days’ leave.”
Clarke was granted leave by the TTDF Support and Services Unit from October 16 to January 10, 2021.
The leave was signed by Captain Earle and the application was made in mid-October. Clarke could not be reached for comment yesterday.
DSS is currently under investigation by senior arms of the Police Service, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob. The controversial matter involves the seizure (and return) of $22 million found in a house at Kathleen Warner Drive, La Horquetta, on September 22. Nine people were initially detained in that investigation.
However, the following day, the money was returned to the company, and the nine people were released from custody.
This was allegedly done without the knowledge of senior officials in the Police Service and, as a result, an investigation into how this came about was launched.
This culminated on October 16, when four police officers were suspended and another 11 transferred, under orders from Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.