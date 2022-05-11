Soldier kills woman and son

Twelve-year-old Levi Lewis and his mother, Abeo Cudjoe, were knifed and slashed to death at their Penal home in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Lewis, who wrote the Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA) last month, died at hospital. His mother died at the home that was also occupied by a three-year-old boy, son of the murdered woman and the suspect, who was unharmed.
Police officers responded around 1.50 a.m. to the incident at the house. Lewis had a wound to his neck, while his mother had injuries to her hands and chest. The front door was broken. A three-year-old child was found asleep in a room. No weapons were found on the scene, police said. A soldier is a person of interest in the matter.
The double murder left Phillip Harewood heartbroken over the loss of his grandson and daughter.
Before being taken to hospital, Lewis had made his way to Harewood’s house, about half a kilometre away from the incident, with a wound to his neck. It was around 1.45 a.m.
“When he come he was in a shock. He tell me bandit, then he tell me (relative mentioned) do it... He get a big stab in his neck. I don’t know how much stab she (his mother) get.”
He said Lewis was not crying but was covered with blood and was also vomiting blood.
He said it was hurtful and sad to lose both a daughter and son at the same time.
Lewis’s father, Neil Lewis, yesterday remembered his son as intelligent, kind, loving and helpful. He said he was the eldest of his five children, and described him as a talented footballer who got the skill from him.
He said his son, who attended the Penal RC School and wrote the SEA examination, aspired to attend his first choice of Presentation College. Lewis said after the news of his son’s murder was delivered to him at his Couva home by a friend, he was in shock and wanted to also die. He said he had dropped off his son at the home of mom Abeo Cudjoe on Mother’s Day on Sunday. “I hug him up right there on the court (of the David Williams Recreational Ground near his home). This morning I hear this thing... To my son, I love you, I love you, Levi.”
Domestic issues
In a post on April 23 to a social media group dedicated to domestic violence awareness, Cudjoe, 30, said she had been abused in “so many ways”. She said she had been in a relationship for nine years and beaten for eight of them.
“Saturday he break my hand, kick me in my belly and drag me out the house with my 3 yr old. Now we r living house to house and police saying stay away from the home.”
She asked for advice or help.
Harewood said his daughter had taken out a restraining order in the past against the man. “Thursday he break the order by coming and take she phone and they end up in a fight. She gone and get a next order for him to go back in court.”
He also said that she told him she wanted to change the lock to the house, and asked him to do it. He went on Monday night, but she did not have the lock. “I tell she be careful that man will kill she, and I leave and gone... If a man break your hand, anything could happen,” he said.
Harewood claimed that infidelity by both parties led to his daughter and a man having problems in their relationship.
However, relatives of the man, who is a soldier, said he was being provoked, and declared his innocence in Tuesday’s attacks. His sister told the Express that her brother had not been at the Penal house for the past four to five days.
The sister, who lives next door, said she heard no loud noises in the early hours of the morning when the incident took place. She came outside her home after 5 a.m. to see people and police, and was told of the attacks. She said her brother’s name was called, but she said he had not been at the house.
She added that he left the residence after being provoked. “The (police) station aware that he leave. When he lie down sleeping, she attacking him, pulling knife, wetting him down, videotaping him,” she said.
She said he returned recently and took the television, and items of clothing, and that the police had been informed. The couple lived at the house for the past five years and had a three-year-old child.
The sister said her brother did not like bacchanal or quarrel. “Although he’s a soldier, he’s very coward... In all, I’m sure that my brother innocent. He preparing himself to go to give up himself to the station,” she said.
Police confirmed Abeo Cudjoe had made reports in the past against a man, but checks had to be made into whether he had made reports against her.
Homicide Region Three officers are continuing investigations in the double murder.