Soldier, suspect to face charges

A Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) soldier from Belmont and a Macoya man are expected to face charges in connection with the disappearance of the TTDF-issued Galil assault rifle which was found yesterday.
The rifle was discovered yesterday, six days after it went missing from the Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas.
Senior police sources told the Express that a senior TTDF officer got an anonymous phone call about the location of the missing unloaded assault rifle yesterday, prompting officers from the Western Division Gang Unit and other units to head to Bellerand Road, Chaguaramas, just after 1 p.m.
The officers gathered approximately a quarter-mile down the road leading to the Chaguaramas Golf Course, near a small building with the sign Jog Chag 10—Fitness Trail.
Officers discovered the Galil weapon and a magazine knotted in a black garbage bag just behind the little concrete building in a wooded area.
According to sources, they also found 5.56 ammunition in the magazine. The weapon was unloaded and the magazine was empty when it went missing, TTDF officers had said last Sunday.
Investigators said the gun will be sent for testing to determine whether it had been fired.
Sources close to the investigation told the Express that the Galil rifle went missing last Sunday after it was removed from Teteron Barracks and packed it into a duffel bag and transported in a vehicle, which was driven off the Teteron compound by a suspect to meet the second suspect now in custody.
On Wednesday, police detained four people for questioning, including a woman from Macoya and another man. The woman and the other man were however released.
Police are looking into the likelihood that another man from East Trinidad, who is currently on the run, organised the sale of the rifle for an undisclosed sum with one of the suspects in custody, which was subsequently sold to someone.
The possible buyer, according to investigators, may have changed his mind and opted to discard the weapon before informing authorities of its whereabouts.
Kudos to cops, Regiment
Acting Minister of National Security Marvin Gonzales called a news conference yesterday afternoon to provide information on the recovery of the Galil rifle.
He told the media that the caller who provided the tip did not request the $75,000 reward offered by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) earlier this week.
Gonzales lauded the collaborative efforts of the law enforcement authorities in this intelligence-led exercise.
“Let me congratulate the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s continued collaboration and working very hard to ensure this weapon is not used to perpetrate serious crimes against the citizenry of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
He added: “I am pleased to report to the national community that the discovery was made as a result of collaboration between all arms of the national security system over the last couple of days. At about 1 p.m. today, the Galil assault rifle, together with a magazine, was discovered in the Macqueripe area.”
He noted the TTDF had received a tip from an anonymous source which led them to the discovery.
It was noted that in addition to the ongoing police investigation in this matter for possible criminal charges, an investigation was also being conducted by officials from the TTDF, and a board of enquiry had also been convened by the Regiment to ensure that similar incidents could never reoccur in the organisation.
Also speaking at the news conference, acting Commanding Officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment Lt Col Ashook Singh gave the assurance that they were putting things in place to ensure this does not happen in the future.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Regiment has robust standard operating procedures and regulations regarding the use, storage and management of weapons and ammunition. As part of this robust system, a board of enquiry has been convened to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the circumstances that led to this unusual occurrence and prevent a reoccurrence,” he said at the news conference.
—with reporting by
Alexander Bruzual