Soldier walks free

THE 24-year-old soldier who was detained following Monday’s fatal robbery at Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine has been released.
The Sunday Express was told he was released about 1.55 p.m. yesterday - a mere five minutes before the second habeas corpus hearing on his detention was to be heard before Justice Devindra Rampersad.
When the matter was recalled yesterday, the court was informed that the soldier had been released, and the soldier’s attorneys, led by Criston J Williams, officially withdrew their habeas corpus application.
An agreement was made that there would be no costs to be borne by the State, and Justice Rampersad thanked all parties involved.
Speaking with the Sunday Express following the hearing, Williams said he was happy that his client had been released since his “unfair detention”.
However, he said during the last few days, several bits of information had been unearthed by his legal team during their enquiries, and he expected that over the coming days, witnesses will be engaging the Police Complaints Authority on the possibility of the involvement of senior State officials in the robbery.
The soldier had been in custody since Monday evening after reporting to officers at La Romaine Police Station that he had been held up by six men armed with rifles, and robbed of the white Nissan X-Trail vehicle he was driving at the time.
Just minutes before, armed bandits had ambushed three Allied Security guards who were transporting thousands of dollars in sales from Pennywise Plaza and shot to death two of them.
Following the robbery, Southern Division officers tracked down the robbers to a private home where there was an exchange of gunfire and four of the robbers were killed.
The vehicle that was allegedly taken from the soldier was found nearby.
The Sunday Express understands that, prior to the start of Friday’s first habeas corpus hearing, homicide officers held an audience with Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) George Busby, and certain advice was given to the officers.
TTPS legal officer Tsonja Gayle stated she had been informed by a senior officer at the Homicide Bureau that there had been some inconsistencies in the soldier’s account of him being robbed.
In her affidavit, Gayle said she was also informed by the lead investigator that he believed if the soldier was to be released at this stage, it could compromise the investigation as it could lead to the destruction of evidence, both electronic and physical.
It could also result in a certain witness being intimidated or harmed, she said.
The soldier’s attorneys argued that the State was infringing on the constitutional right of an individual to liberty and against whom there was no evidence to charge.
At the time, the attorneys suggested that if the officers further question the soldier, they can release him into the custody of the Regiment, and this will ensure he will be available for interrogation whenever the officers so require.
However, this matter was resolved when the soldier was released yesterday afternoon.