THE circumstances surrounding the death of Kernella Saunders “have hit some people hard and hit some people differently”, said Sheldon Salino, deputy director of the Cipriani College of Labour and Cooperative Studies.
Saunders, 35, had been employed at the Valsayn-based institution for the past eight years.
Her last posting was at Student Admissions—a job she loved, according to her colleagues.
“Everyone is extremely distraught and the mood at the college has been a sombre one,” said Salino.
Saunders was killed around 9 p.m. on Tuesday at her Trainline Road, Malabar, home, whilst walking out of a bedroom where she was struck by a stray bullet.
That night a gunman had ambushed a couple who had been liming near a minimart at the corner of Trainline Road and Pope Avenue. As the gunman fired, the man, who police said was the intended target, ran off; and the woman, later identified as Jewel Chaitran of John Jules Trace, Fyzabad, was shot in the stomach.
Saunders, in the meantime, was walking out of her bedroom when a stray bullet came through her bedroom window, pierced an aluminium covered door and eventually struck her in the neck. She died on the spot.
Salino told the Express yesterday that due to Saunders’ death and especially how she died, some staff members had not reported for work yesterday.
“We are giving them a bit of grace allowing some time before they return to work,” said Salino.
He added that “some were hit hard by the situation and the circumstances in how she died have hit some people hard, and hit some people differently and, at this point, we are sympathetic to staff.
“She had been with us for over eight years, working across many departments and touched many, many lives, both student and professionally, in terms of her colleagues,” Salino said.
“If I was to try and describe her in a few words, it would be polite, professional and dependable,” he said.
He said the Cipriani College of Labour and Cooperative Studies had already arranged grief counselling for staff members, adding, “This is going to take us some time to recover.”