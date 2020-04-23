THE Presbyterian Secondary and Primary Schools Boards of Education have expressed concern that a significant portion of the school population are without electronic devices and internet to access online education and curriculum delivery with the closure of schools during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a media release, the education boards said that if some the online materials are not accessed in the curriculum delivery, when the school term eventually reopens, students in the same class would be at various stages in their learning.
The release stated that the education boards support the continued closure of schools as one meaningful way of protecting one of the more vulnerable sections of our society, our children, and recognize Government's efforts of in attempting to address the educational and social needs of our students.
The education boards stated, "We have also encouraged our teachers through our principals, to provide enrichment exercises for their charges as well as report on the social needs of our students and their families in these unprecedented times. In addition, as a key stakeholder in education we wish to express the following concerns and would like to engage the Ministry of Education, through our recognized association the Association of Denominational Boards (ADB), in meaningful discussion as we seek to assist our children and their families."
The release stated that regarding online education/ curriculum delivery, both boards have encouraged its teachers, through their administrators, the additional use of various other learning platforms in the delivery of curricula.
The education boards stated, "Many of our schools have also engaged other attendant stakeholders, PTA, Alumni and corporate entities, for example, to assist with the provision of media devices and such to help the less fortunate. However, our research shows a significant portion of the student population are without electronic devices and/or internet access. It also shows that some of those with devices and internet are not accessing the materials provided. Despite our best efforts therefore, when the school term eventually reopens, students in the same class would be at various stages in their learning."
"At the primary school level, we firmly believe that this is the best time to teach values and moral education, to engage students in Physical Education, Dance, Science, Social Studies, Art and Craft and Agri-Science. We suggest that it will be more practical to leave the substantive and concept teaching for when the school term eventually reopens. At the secondary school level and in keeping with the timetable of examinations, we are grateful for the delivery of curricula through the internet medium either through the schools’ own development and through the Ministry’s portal. The students in our five high schools are being provided with appropriate material as necessary during this trying time", the release stated.
The education boards also welcomed the provision of social relief to parents of children on the school feeding programme.
They stated that efforts should be made to ensure these welfare cards reach the respective persons urgently, as the lists have been provided by principals. Additionally, the education boards administrators have been assisting as much as possible, those students who are in need.
The education boards also expressed concern over the school buildings as they are not in use during stay at home measures. They stated that principals and school supervisors should periodically check the school plant to ensure there are no unforeseen situations. Additionally, thought must be given to deep cleaning and sanitizing of all schools prior to reopening.
The education boards also said that while family time spent together during stay at home measures may be rewarding, they also expressed concern over issues of abuse, (sexual, physical, mental and emotional), depression and other issues which may also arise.
They stated that they were willing to meet with the ministry of Education through the ADB to discuss these and other critical issues and lend our support to finding meaningful solutions.
"In times when we can be tempted to put our own interests at the forefront of our considerations, our Christian values teach us to seek the interest of others and work together for the safety and security of all. May God bless our nation, especially our nation’s children and youth!" the release stated.