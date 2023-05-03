‘Some known to Govt members’

Some of the owners of the land being acquired for the construction of the Wallerfield-to-Sangre Grande Highway are people known to Members of the Government, Opposition Senator Wade Mark said yesterday.
Contributing to the debate on the Land Acquisition motion, Mark singled out certain parcels of land to be acquired and their owners, and called on Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to state whether they were known to members of the Government.
Mark said the Works Minister said malls were being constructed.
He said on the cadastral sheet the owners of land, Realsons, belonged to the Chin Lee family.
“My memory tells me that Realsons belongs to Howard Chin Lee, Arthur Chin Lee and his family,” Mark said. “Chin Lee is a PNM bigwig. This is a heaven to heaven. If you buy land at a particular time knowing that a highway will be snaking its way in front of your land that you purchased and that will enhance and elevate the value of your land, you (will) buy it,” Mark said.
Mark said the Opposition also saw “activity on a property that the highway is passing close to and the company equipment that was being worked upon”.
“The question that has to be asked is this: is a Tobagonian called Allan Warner involved in the construction of that mall? I am asking who is building these malls and are they friends of the PNM?” Mark stated, saying he was making no allegations.
“I saw cranes and equipment on that land, owned by Pres-T-Con. You know who bought Pres-T-Con for $17 million in April 2021? The Warner Group of Companies. A company that is supposed to cost $150 million, according to our estimates, was purchased for $17 million,” he said.
Responding to crosstalk from the Government bench, Mark said: “These are not stories, these are realities.”
Mark also called other names.
He said Martin Ackan was the owner of land to be acquired according to Legal Notice No 36.
Legal Notice No 35 listed Michael Ramdass, Michael James, Oudit Ramdass, Andrew Sulmal and Danny Guerra.
He also cited Legal Notice 34, where land belonged to a “chap called Keith Quamina”.
“I don’t know the chap so I am calling on the Minister of Works and Transport to tell us if he knows of this individual. I think it is important for the minister to declare his hand on these matters... The minister needs to tell us if he knows any of the individuals whose names are in Legal Notice 35.
“My information is that there are sitting Members of Parliament on the other side who are involved in business deals, business activities and arrangements with some of the very people whose names are on these Legal Notices. There are sitting members of Parliament, I am not going to call names because that would be a violation, there are sitting Members of Parliament in this House and in the other House who are involved in business activities with some of the names here,” Mark said.
An objection was raised from the Government side about Mark imputing improper motives, and Senate President Nigel DeFreitas warned Mark that he was walking a very thin line.
“I have the names (of the MPs). I don’t want to call names,” Mark said. He said he was asking those Members of Parliament to declare their interest.
“This is a highway to heaven and there are several people lined up to line their pockets at the expense of the taxpayers in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Mark said $400 million was spent on phase one of the construction in the forest and one contractor called Kallco received close to $200 million for this contract.
“And I want the minister to tell us whether anyone has used that highway thus far,” Mark said.
Why go in the forest
to build a highway?
Mark asked why a government would go into the heart of a forest, where there is reservation in the law, to protect environmentally sensitive species and plants, to build a highway.
“Why go to the heart of a forest reserve in an effort to build a highway and in doing so disturb the peace and tranquillity of the distinct and unique species of monkey and flora and fauna. Why was this highway so important?” he asked.
He said the Environmental Management Authority had to take this administration to task for violating the agreement under the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment).
Mark said the Minister of Health admitted he had to rescue himself when the Land Acquisition Notices came before the Cabinet because five parcels of land had been owned by the distant cousin.
Mark said he did not see five parcels in any of the Legal Notices, and the Opposition needed to know which legal notices constituted the five parcels and how much land was involved—“five lots, five acres, ten acres”.
“We need transparency and accountability. We need to know when the distant cousin of the Minister of Health purchased those five parcels of land,” he said. “We don’t want to be used as guinea pigs in an experiment that will make the pockets of a few fatter, bigger and they become richer. I will not be party to such an arrangement so I want the Minister to come clean.”
Mark said when one looked at the 31 legal notices, he saw people who were alive, well and kicking and he also saw people who were dead, buried and mingling with the angels in heaven.
Saying the minister should indicate how many people were dead and, in the case of these people, when cheques are to be made out, who would be getting those monies.
“Ghosts?” he asked.
Sinanan said the highway from Wallerfield to Sangre Grande had already started to create opportunities.
“Since construction started on these new routes, there have been two malls already started and an additional mall to be started. So the commerce has already improved, showing that once access is made to this eastern quadrant the private sector is willing to invest,” he said.