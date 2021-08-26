Religious leaders are supporting the extension of the state of emergency (SoE) to November 2021 to prevent more Covid-19 deaths.
Several agreed yesterday on the need to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as they hoped for the reopening of places of worship.
In a phone interview yesterday, Roman Catholic Vicar General Fr Martin Sirju said: “I quite understand the move by the Government. I think it is a necessary move with the number of (Covid) deaths and hospitalisations that are taking place. We have not yet gotten Covid-19 under control to the extent we should have. It’s a pity such large numbers of people are resisting the vaccination drive.”
He added: “We are not sure how much longer the SoE will continue. I hope that churches can also reopen. We will be obeying and respecting all Health Ministry guidelines.
“It’s very difficult for the survival of churches, mosques, temples, shrines and sacred places but we hope churches will be able to function in a manner consistent with guidelines from the Health Ministry.
“We will survive anything because we are people of faith. I can’t speak to all churches. But we have tried hard to be faithful to guidelines,” said Sirju.
On the way forward during a global pandemic, he said: “I think the more we remain unvaccinated the more it would give the virus time to mutate.
“I think we have a moral responsibility not to overload the health system... We do have a moral obligation to get vaccinated. It’s a delicate balance of individual rights versus the common good. But at this moment the common good prevails.”
Sirju added: “We look forward to some relaxation on restrictions with respect to worship. This will be hampered if we have a certain percentage of the population refusing vaccination.
“We need to function responsibly in a healthy manner and we can do so with places of worship open. We have to strive to get the infection rates down.”
Former head of the Inter-Religious Organisation, Rev Knolly Clarke, said yesterday: “All of us need to vaccinate, including our children. They should get vaccinated according to their ages.
“We want the children to return to school because the children are getting fed up. Everybody is feeling it.”
Reflecting on the events inside and outside Parliament on Wednesday when the SoE was extended until November, Clarke added: “The people outside like the trade unionists took a stance. They said ‘No’. You knew how they felt. Meanwhile, the people on the inside...the Opposition said nothing.
“I thought the Opposition should have taken a stance... I am a little taken aback by their response.
“If you don’t agree with it, then you should let people know how you feel. It made all the people who took a stance look stupid. But the Government has the okay to do the SoE from my vantage point,” said Clarke.
More than
a T&T issue
Current president of the IRO, Pundit Lloyd Mukram Sirjoo, said: “I agree with the SoE, regardless of what people have to say. Give them an inch and they will take a mile.
“If the SoE was not extended, we would have had chaos in the country.
“The SoE is like a retaining wall. If for any reason, that retaining wall should collapse we would be inundated with the pandemic.
“We need to have the SoE in place until such time as we have more control over the pandemic. I agree with the restriction from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Let it stay so for a while.”
He said: “Everyone needs to be vaccinated. It is not a Trinidad and Tobago issue. It’s not a Caribbean issue. It’s an international issue.
“At this point in time, we need all hands on deck, because the only way to beat the pandemic is through the medium of vaccines.
“Everybody has to be vaccinated, or a certain percentage of people. Then we would be able to get out in the shortest possible time.
“A large number of people are still reluctant to have the children vaccinated. A lot of fear-mongering on the side of those who don’t want to take the vaccine. We want people to get authentic information.”
Imtiaz Ali, leader of the Real Street, San Juan, masjid and ASJA representative on the IRO said: “I have been fully vaccinated two and a half months now. I got my second jab on June 16.
“All my children have been fully vaccinated. We are pro-vaccine. We believe death and life is in the hands of Almighty God and no one can change it.”
On the SoE extension, he said: “I am not a night person. Unfortunately, a lot of businesses can’t fully operate because they operate on shifts. A snack company in my hometown can’t function like before. It’s rather sad. Not all people are collecting their salaries. It puts a serious financial strain.”
He said: “We are encouraging our members to vaccinate. When we reopen we are separating vaccinated from non-vaccinated worshippers. Without any fuss.”
At his Arima home, Holy Nazarene Spiritual Church elder Albon Daniel said: “SoE is no problem. Most people should be in their beds. Only the partygoers and zessers want to be outside at that time.”
He suggested that the country’s leaders should be telling the nation to pray.
“...Covid-19 is a plague. We need to pray. During curfew time, everybody should be inside praying.”
Daniel said he will not be taking the Covid-19 vaccine.