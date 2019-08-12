Eight people were arrested and two guns and ammunition found in Diego Martin on Sunday.
The arrests were made during an anti-crime exercise conducted by officers of the Western Division Task Force.
A search was carried out in the upstairs area of Maro's Mini Mart, along Upper Covigne Road, where a birthday party was in progress.
Police said they found a Glock 17 pistol fitted with a Surefire flashlight, a laser beam and selector.
The firearm was loaded with a magazine containing 17 rounds of ammunition, additionally an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition was also found.
All items were found in a cooler on the premises.
The eight suspects, ages 18 to 45 years, were arrested and taken to various police stations for questioning.