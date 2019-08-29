A relative moved into the ‘house of horrors’ where a Penal couple and another relative were killed and their bodies discovered almost a week later.
Days after the decaying bodies were removed, the male relative who previously lived at King’s Wharf, San Fernando, took up residence at the house at Clarke Road, the Express was told
A relative of the deceased who spoke under the condition of anonymity said that the man moved into the house even though the premises were not cleaned and sanitised after the decaying bodies were removed.
“We went to the house with the police to get certain documents. And we realised that even with the place covered in blood and worms that the person was living there. We could not bear the stench for that little time we were, so I don’t know how someone could sleep there”, said the relative told Express.
“The place was ransacked, documents were all over the house and some of the expensive truck parts were missing”, he said.
Scrap iron and auto parts dealer Wazir Mohammed, 57, his wife Shelly Ann, 43, and brother Nazim Mohammed, 52, were killed at the house and their bodies discovered days later on August 15.
The couple’s two infant children were rescued when their older sibling, Vishard Mohammed, 23, went to the house and stumbled upon the horrifying scene of the decaying bodies.
The children were crying and malnourished, their clothes bloodied from trying to wake their slain relatives.
The four year old girl and eight month old boy were taken cleaned and fed by relatives, who together with police officers took them to the Siparia District Health Facility.
Detectives believe that the three people were killed on Sunday night by thieves who entered the compound from the back fence along Wilson Road, and broke through the wooden front door to gain entry to the house.
The criminal/s opened a back door and escaped.
In a telephone interview with the Express on Wednesday, the relative said that the children were still receiving medical attention and psychological counselling.
“The little boy is doing well, eating properly and playing. He is almost recovered. But the older girl is having a little more difficulty. She went through a lot more and has to do more counselling. We are still trying to make sense of why all of this happened”, said the relative.
No arrests have been made in the triple killing.
Officers of Homicide Region III are investigating.