Salina Geeta Ramoutar is pleading for the return of her stolen dog “Smallboy.”
The pup was last seen at her home in Charleville last Friday.
He went missing between 7a.m. and 9a.m.
Smallboy is light brown in colour and of mixed breed. He is five months of age and is anaemic, needing occasional medical treatment for his condition. Ramoutar is offering a cash reward for the return of the dog and can be contacted 756 0054 or via her Facebook page.
Salina is a self-proclaimed animal lover, with a deep connection to her canine friends.
“Ever since I was small I noticed that dogs are dependent animals. When I used to go out and I would see strays I would feel this compassion for them. They can’t do anything for themselves and they depend on us for food and survival, which is why I think it is my duty to care for them.”
The 29-year-old speaks of a maternal bond with Smallboy who at an early age was ailing.
“He was two weeks old and got an abscess on his throat that prevented him from eating. He wasn’t sure to live. I had to spend my time feeding him through a bottle for him to survive. Something about that experience gave me this connection as if he were my child. A lot of the dogs I have come like my children.”
Ramoutar claims that she is certain the dog was stolen and is unsure if the person who stole him would administer proper care for him which is why she is desperate for his return. She said as a result of his absence, the other dogs she tends to have been emotionally affected.
“His sister who he grew up with has not been eating since, I’ve had to feed her with my own hands. It used to be such a joy to see them together. The house feels so empty now.”
Salina asks of whoever has seen the dog to please return him as her household is just not the same without him.