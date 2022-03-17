There is something major happening in the Keith Rowley-led Government to provoke the reshuffle of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, political analysts said yesterday.
The Express spoke to Hamid Ghany, Winford James and Mukesh Basdeo about Prime Minister Rowley’s Cabinet changes.
Ghany said the “demotion” of the Attorney General may be linked to the Gary Griffith debacle with respect to the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
“When you move the Attorney General in any government, that is a major event. And for that to happen, it means something big is going on inside the Government. I guess it may come out eventually,” said Ghany.
“All of this comes right after the Prime Minister made his revelation that he was the high-ranking Government official who provided information to former chairman of the Police Service Commission Bliss Seepersad about former police commissioner Gary Griffith.
“Based on what we’ve seen, it is indicative of a deeper set of controversies going on inside the Government,” he said.
The Prime Minister may have had to take action on whatever information he had, Ghany said.
“I think the real impact of this will be on the financiers of the party. My take is that something major is happening inside the Government and these moves, particularly with the Attorney General, are indicative of whatever it is going on in the Government.
“My suspicion is that some of this has a link going back to Gary Griffith, and I think the financiers of the party will be very concerned as to what is going on here,” Ghany said. “The backdrop to all of this has to do with the order that the judge threw out that was made by the Attorney General, a number of things. Some of what is going on here with the Attorney General is a spill-out from the Gary Griffith situation.”
Al-Rawi’s reassignment from the AG’s office to Local Government is going to be a “big one to swallow”, Ghany said.
“It will indicate that there is a big problem in the PNM, and it also has to be linked back to the upcoming internal elections in the party and the ambitions of some of the members of the Cabinet with regard to where they want to go in terms of the politics,” he added.
Ghany said he did not read anything major with the other portfolio reassignments.
“There might be some fallout and it may manifest itself among financiers in the party. It is not as though (Al-Rawi) resigned or stepped aside. He was demoted in a very public way,” he said.
Rowley
should explain
James said the Prime Minister should explain to the country the reasons behind his major changes.
“All the moves the Prime Minister makes, he owes the country an explanation. We are the ones who employ him, he is an employee of the electorate, the public, and the public says give us an explanation... he has a duty to explain because we are his employers,” he said.
“Apparently, there has been some falling out between the Prime Minister and the Attorney General. Those are the two officers who form the Government and then you add on, and (Al-Rawi) has been Dr Rowley’s faithful servant so far as we know from ever since, from the beginning. Now we are part-way through the second term, so that is strange,” he said.
James said he did not know if this has to be seen as recognition on the part of the Prime Minister that Al-Rawi has made some serious mistakes in the advice he proffered to the PM and it was better to bring in Senior Counsel.
He noted that Al-Rawi had issued a notice, stating he would host a news conference, which was then cancelled, following which a statement was issued.
All this raises questions, James said.
“To me, it is the extent of the reshuffle and the person involved, and it speaks to me about some upheaval within the PNM and the hierarchy of the party,” he said.
James said there will be political fallout, but it is a complex issue to determine to what extent.
Asked if the changes will instil trust and confidence in the Prime Minister, he said: “We don’t know why he did what he did. I don’t know if his credibility will rise because we don’t know the reasons why he made these changes. Very strange, quite frankly, having regard to the personalities involved.”
Major change
Basdeo said the movement of the AG was a major change.
“In the Westminster system in the appointment of a government, the first two portfolios appointed are that of Prime Minister and Attorney General,” he told the Express by phone.
The Attorney General is paid much more than other Cabinet members, as the office requires an attorney at the helm, he noted. He said this shift was significant because it is the Office of the Attorney General.
“In the past there have been other such appointments and removals. You had the removal of Glenda Morean under the Manning administration and John Jeremie became the attorney general,” he said. “It does signal a significant change, as the AG is the legal adviser to the Cabinet. For someone to be removed from that portfolio then there has to be something significant regarding his portfolio as attorney general but also as legal adviser to Cabinet.”
Basdeo said it was clear the Prime Minister lost confidence in Al-Rawi holding the AG portfolio.
“When we think about the Paria issue, one can look at the Minister of Energy, when you look at the Ministry of National Security, but this is a significant move on the part of the Prime Minister,” he said.
Basdeo also questioned who will be appointed Senate Leader of Government Business, with the resignation of Clarence Rambharat.
He said another item of interest was the seating arrangement in the Parliament and where Al-Rawi would be seated.
Al-Rawi previously sat next to the Prime Minister.