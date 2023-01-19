Newly appointed People’s National Movement (PNM) Senator Richie Sookhai yesterday indicated a willingness to serve in whatever capacity the political leader and party wished to place him.
As he was sworn in as a senator to replace Christine Kangaloo, hints of a more active political future in the offering for Sookhai emerged.
In introducing Sookhai to the media, Government leader in the Senate Dr Amery Browne said Sookhai, who had taken “the courageous and welcomed step” of joining the Government’s team in the Senate, “would be an important part of the Government’s policy and legislative position within this Chamber and beyond”.
Asked by the Express whether he would be entering the political arena in any other form, Sookhai said: “That is left to the party and the Prime Minister (to determine). If asked to serve, I am willing to serve.”
Sookhai, who is 43 years old, was sworn in as a senator at yesterday’s sitting of the Senate, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Kangaloo, former president of the Senate, who is a nominee for the position of President of the Republic. Sookhai took his oath on the Hindu holy book, the Bhagavad Gita.
Sookhai, managing director of Sookhai’s Diesel Services Ltd in Chaguanas, said in his former position as president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC), he had the opportunity to serve the people, and he saw this new role (as senator) as a viable option to serve in an even greater capacity.
Asked if he would be focusing on business in his debates in the Senate or whether he would be addressing national issues, Sookhai said he would prefer to speak on national issues in general in the Senate, but he would be guided by Browne.
He said however he would maintain his interest in business matters, especially as they pertain to small and microenterprises “which are suffering right now”. He said the issue of crime was also very important to him.
Chamber excited and supportive
Asked about the feedback from the chamber on his appointment, Sookhai said he informed the board that he would be stepping down and that his resignation had come “with a new portfolio”.
“They are pretty excited and supportive,” he said, adding that he assured them that he would always be accessible to the people in Chaguanas and the Chaguanas business community.
“They are near and dear to my heart and I will definitely be supporting them going forward, no matter what,” he said.
Browne declined to give details about Sookhai’s history with the PNM, saying the Government valued the contribution Sookhai is poised to make as a young, prominent businessman, a leader in his community and nationally, “particularly bringing that private sector focus which would assist the Government at this time, and the country and this august Senate Chamber. So we are very, very excited and delighted for this strengthening of our capable team”.
When Sookhai was elected president of CCIC in April 2021, he received 90 per cent of the votes. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a postgraduate degree in international business, both from Florida International University.
Sookhai, an avid stamp and art collector, is not married and has no children.
His first task as a senator would be to participate in the proceedings of tomorrow’s meeting of the Electoral College, at which voting will take place for the next President of the Republic.
Sookhai supports Kangaloo
Meanwhile, quizzed about Christine Kangaloo’s imminent election as president of T&T as he exited the Red House yesterday, Sookhai said: “I support her. She will transcend nicely to her new office. She is a good choice. I think it’s a fair move by Rowley.”
Sookhai, who confessed he will have to “learn and adapt to Parliamentary protocols”, also said he will build upon his business expertise and focus on influencing youths positively, and thanked Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for giving him the opportunity.
“We need to reach out to our young people. We have to get them focused on positive activities. We can bring about change. I want to build upon my business expertise. I can build upon my knowledge from other areas. I look forward to working with new politicians and effecting new policies,” he said.
—with reporting by Michelle Loubon