SORT head questioned

Head of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) Insp Mark Hernandez was questioned by police yesterday.

The Express was told that Hernandez was detained just after 9 a.m. and up to last night was still being questioned at the Pinto Road Police Station.

However, police said he was not under arrest.

Hernandez is the latest police officer to be questioned in connection with the deaths of Joel Balcon and Andrew Morris.

The Express was told he is among a group of 14 officers and six soldiers who have been interviewed by the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB).

Balcon, aka Devon Charles, died on February 8 at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

He was the main suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Arima resident Andrea Bharatt in January.

Balcon was in a coma for several days after police said he was injured during an escape ­attempt.

He sustained brain injuries and was paralysed.

A post mortem revealed he died as a result of blunt force trauma.

His injuries included head fractures, several broken ribs, bleeding from internal organs, burn marks to the back (possibly from a Taser), contusion to the right eye, bleeding to the brain, and damage to the legs and shoulders.

The autopsy was performed by pathologist Dr Eastlyn ­McDonald Burris.

Morris, 35, of Tumpuna Road, Arima, was also injured while in police custody, and died at the Arima Hospital on February 1.

His death was reported on February 3.

A post mortem done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James was inconclusive.

Relatives ordered a second autopsy, which was performed by pathologist Prof Hubert Daisley at Simpson’s Chapel in Couva. This autopsy indicated that Morris died from blunt force trauma, which made his lungs collapse.

Another man, Negus George, has been charged with Bharatt’s murder.

