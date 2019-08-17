A man and his female companion are dead following a shoot-out with police on Friday night.
A bar patron and a police officer were also wounded in the shooting at the corner of La Canoa Road and Sun Valley Extension at around 9.30pm.
Police said officers of the SORT were conducting an exercise in the area when they attempted to stop a vehicle.
The driver pointed a firearm at the officers and began shooting, police said.
The officers responded hitting the driver and a woman, who was seated in the front passenger seat.
Police said officers were also fired upon by a man hiding in some nearby bushes. The officers responded but the man escaped.
A police officer was shot in the left leg. And a man who was seated at a nearby bar was hit in the shoulder, police said.
The four people were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where the driver and his female passenger were pronounced dead.
Police have not yet released the identities.
The wounded police officer and bar patron were treated and discharged.
An eyewitness, who posted to social media, said the man was taking his pregnant girlfriend for a drive to purchase food when the shooting happened.
The eyewitness denied that the occupants of the vehicle shot at the officers.
"Four police jeeps were speeding and the car was driving and the police just jump out at spray up the car. The woman was pregnant. She was going to buy wings to eat down the road. This is not right," the woman claimed.
This is the police version of events, as reported in a statement issued by the TTPS on Saturday afternoon -
Officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) were
conducting an exercise in the Santa Cruz Police district around 9:25 pm,
Friday, August 16th, 2019, when they had reason to stop a vehicle with
two occupants along La Canoa, Lower Santa Cruz.
When the SORT officers alighted from their vehicle to conduct a routine
search, they were fired upon by the occupants of the vehicle, injuring one
of the officers in the leg. In keeping with the use of force policy, police
returned fire wounding the two occupants.
The injured persons were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital to
seek medical attention, however, they were pronounced dead on arrival.
The injured police officer was also taken to seek medical attention, he
was treated and later discharged.
Officers recovered a loaded firearm and ammunition in the vehicle of
occupants.