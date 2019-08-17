WITH her parents killed by criminals and their bodies decaying for four days in their Penal home, rela­tives of a four-year-old girl believe she cared for her baby brother until they were rescued. “An angel” was how the little girl’s uncle, Vijay Ragoonanan, described her for taking on the responsibility to care for her eight-month-old sibling while they were trapped in the house surrounded by the scent of death.