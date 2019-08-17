Shooting scene

The scene of the shooting

A pregnant woman was among four people shot by police in Santa Cruz on Friday night.

Two people are confirmed dead.

Police said officers of the SORT were conducting an exercise at La Canoa Road, neat Sun Valley Extension, when they were fired upon by occupants of a passing vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 9p.m.

The officers responded with gunfire, hitting the driver, his pregnant girlfriend and a backseat passenger. A man who was walking along the road was also wounded.

Police said the four were taken to hospital where two died.

An eyewitness, who posted to social media, said the man was taking his girlfriend for a drive to purchase food when the shooting happened.

The eyewitness denied that the occupants of the vehicle shot at the officers.

"Four police jeeps were speeding and the car was driving and the police just jump out at spray up the car. The woman was pregnant. She was going to buy wings to eat down the road. This is not right," the woman claimed.

There has been no immediate police response to the shooting.

