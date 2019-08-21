Special pumps will soon be installed at South Quay in Port of Spain to help alleviate flooding.
This is according to Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, who was responding to concerns about flooding in the capital city as two hours of rainfall left the city inundated with water yesterday.
Citizens flocked to social media around midday yesterday to post photos and videos of various parts of the city where they had become stranded due to the flooding.
The floodwaters affected pedestrians and motorists at various points in downtown Port of Spain, including Wrightson Road, South Quay and all along Independence Square.
Video clips showed pedestrians wading through floodwaters on St Vincent Street and Charlotte Street as traffic slowed to a crawl.
Contacted yesterday, Sinanan said the rainfall level was higher than usual and so some flash flooding was expected.