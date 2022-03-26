corona-Vaccine ___use

The government of Spain has offered Trinidad and Tobago a gift of 40,000 doses of paediatric Pfizer vaccines, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh disclosed yesterday.

He said the programme for the vaccination of children between the ages of five and 11 will commence upon receipt of these vaccines.

No firm date for the arrival

In response to a question in Parliament, Deyalsingh said there was no firm date for the arrival of the vaccines, adding that Government was working assiduously behind the scenes to get the vaccines in the country in the shortest possible time. He said he hoped the Opposition would encourage the persons to vaccinate their children.

Deyalsingh said there were approximately 120,000 children in this age group in the country which would mean 240,000 doses, “if all children take it”.

He added: “But that is not what we are aiming at. These vaccines have very short expiry dates. The gift from Spain may expire in June 2022 so we are being realistic in what we can administer in that short time frame.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the paediatric vaccines on January 1, 2022. Deyalsingh said the ministry was currently in discussions with Pfizer Inc for the provision of paediatric vaccines.

School

absenteeism

Meanwhile, in response to a question on whether there has been an increase in absenteeism in the context of the pandemic and the return to physical school, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsy-Dolly stated that it was a dynamic situation. She said some students were coming back out to school and others were not.

She said above the age of 16, compulsory attendance was not required so that was also an issue. “When the students reach that age, they are not required to attend school so you have some issues of being unable to get them back into the classrooms at this time. So, yes, we have seen some absences,” she said.

Environmental factors

Gadsby-Dolly said the nature of absenteeism was complex and can develop as a result of environmental factors that relate to issues in parenting, financial challenges, community influences and issues of transitioning to in-person teaching and learning.

Therefore the remedy for absenteeism cannot only be limited to the efforts of the Student Support Services Division, but must incorporate a variety of internal and external stakeholders, she said.

Gadsby-Dolly said the Ministry of Education’s School Social Work unit engages parents through visits, telephone calls or via online platforms, providing guidance to parents experiencing financial, parenting and mental health challenges that are ultimately affecting student attendance.

Additionally, she said, principals, vice-principals and deans conduct parent conferences in many cases in collaboration with the guidance officers and school social workers, to assess the issues facing parents and to develop intervention strategies related to student absenteeism.

She said the provision of meals to students had been shown to encourage student attendance at school and the National Schools Dietary Services continued to provide an average of 16,416 breakfast meals and 17,413 lunches daily since the return of primary School students to the physical classroom.

