Sparrow celebrates 87 years today

Legendary calypsonian the Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) feels “wonderful” about his 87th birthday today. Also dubbed “Birdie” and “Calypso King Of The World”, Sparrow said on Thursday he will be spending his special day listening to a radio i95.5 FM tribute dubbed Sparrow Day.
The musical buffet will be hosted by presenters John Gill and John Wayne, and is expected to feature a slew of classics like “Jean and Dinah”, “Sa Sa Yea”, “Both Of Them”, “Drunk and Disorderly”, “Survival, Capitalism Gone Mad” and “Education”.
Sparrow assured his legions of international, regional and national fans he “will be singing something new for them”.
Grenada-born, and now New York-based, Sparrow also intends to spend the day with his daughter Michelle, grandchildren and relatives. He boasted that the champagne was chilling on the ice.
But Sparrow’s also optimistic about returning to his Diego Martin home to spend quality time with his wife Margaret, children and grandchildren before December.
Upon arrival, he will be taking a drive along the scenic North Coast to Maracas Beach.
He also cherishes hopes of having a tete-a-tete with newly elected Grenadian Prime Minister, attorney Dickon Mitchell, 44, who has been sworn in as Grenada’s ninth prime minister.
Sparrow also said he has been following recent developments in the “Island of Spice”.
He said, “Mitchell is a bright man. I haven’t met him yet. I am very excited about meeting him some day. I wish him all the best.”
Working on new material
In the telephone interview on Thursday, Sparrow said: “I will be spending the day with my grand kids (Ayden, Jose, Kona, Madison, Ashley, Trey, Santiago and others) in New York. My daughter Michelle and her baby will be coming to pick me up.
“I have champagne chilling. I don’t know what they will prepare. I eat a lot of fish and seafood.
“If I was in Trinidad, I would go to Maracas Beach. I will listen to the radio programmes and the tributes. It’s a magnificent cornucopia. I hope they choose songs like “Jean and Dinah” and “Mr Walker”.
I have a number of requests. I miss my folks in Trinidad a lot, too. I have been Face-Timing my grand kids here. I am hoping to visit once the doctors give the all clear, and I can come home. Then they have to get organised in Trinidad for my return.”
He added: “I can’t dance like before. I can sing. I haven’t lost my voice. I want my fans to know I am going to sing something new for them. I have been working on it.
“I have been reading and watching the news. The first chance I get I am going to sing something nice. When the virus is under control, maybe we can come out and do some performances.”
Quizzed about the theme, Sparrow said: “No heads up. It’s going to be good. I know they will enjoy it. I thank my fans for their outpouring of love and support over the years. I would like to tell them, listen guys, I hope you enjoy yourselves and buy some more of my CDs. As Stalin (Leroy Calliste) would say, ‘Keep the fires burning’.”
Reflecting upon his life and career, Sparrow said: “Everybody gone (passed on) and left me. Winsford Devine (celebrated songwriter) who wrote some of his megahits.
“I was just looking at a video with Kitch (Aldwyn Roberts) and I. We were dancing and carrying on on stage. Now he’s gone.
“I spoke to Kitchener’s wife, Valerie Greene, a few days ago. I reminded her Kitch was reluctant to come to London. But I convinced him. Eventually he came to London.”
Sparrow added: “I was looking at another video, “We Are The World”. It has a host of performers like Shadow (Winston Bailey). Now he’s gone. Guitarist George Victory, and artistes like De Fosto, Rootsman, Brigo and Penguin passed on.
“Sugar Aloes and Cro Cro are in the video. They are still here. It was a beautiful experience to work with all of them.”
Tributes galore
Among those who paid tribute to Sparrow’s stellar career and legacy were Culture and Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell at the launch of the Entrepreneurial Micro Enterprise Programme (EMDP) at National Academy For The Performing Arts (NAPA), at Keate Street, Port of Spain, yesterday.
Asked to share his sentiments, he said: “I extend happy birthday greetings to him. He has made a monumental contribution to culture, the country and the Caribbean. He is a quintessential Caribbean man. I know people will spend the day enjoying his songs like “Sexy Marajhin”. My favourite is (“Melda”) “Obeah Wedding”. I wish him long life, good health and prosperity.”
Sparrow’s son, Sancho Francisco, a fashion photographer and spokesperson for the family, told the Express yesterday via telephone: “Eighty-seven years is quite a milestone. I wish “daddy” all the best. I like the hilarious songs best like “Lying Excuses” and “Steering Wheel”. He is eloquent. He has always been passionate about his craft. We are very proud of him.”
Former calypso monarch Cro Cro (Weston Rawlins), a dear friend said via telephone: “At 87, Sparrow’s alive and kicking. I will be calling him tonight. I have faith he will make 88. He’s sharp as a razor. I will keep singing his songs, especially “Slave” and “The Twist”. I will keep praying for him.”