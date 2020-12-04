Speaker: No probe needed in Young’s Damen statements

Taking in front, Minister of National Security Stuart Young offered a personal explanation on his prior statements on the Damen difficulties aimed at taking the wind out of the sail of Opposition Member Saddam Hosein who alleged that Young intentionally misled the House of Representatives with his statements on the failure to repair the Damen vessels.
Young had said on November 27 that Damen personnel did not want to fly to this side of the world to work on the vessels because of Covid-19. Minutes after Young clarified and elaborated on initial statements under the Personal Explanation agenda item, UNC Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein sought to have Young sent to the Privileges Committee for deliberately misleading the House.
But House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George found that no investigation by the Privilege Committee into this claim was warranted. “The minister earlier in today’s proceedings has explained the utterances he made which led to this matter of privilege being raised. It is also significant that the minister sought to make this clarification at the earliest opportunity,” the Speaker stated.
“I therefore rule that the matter...does not constitute a prima facie case of breach of privilege warranting its referral to the Committee of Privileges,” Annisette-George concluded.
Young explains
In making his personal explanation, Young said he “completely rejected any suggestion that on November 27, 2020 I misled this House.”
Young said as part of the maintenance of the Damen vessels, Damen is required to have at least one engineer present in Trinidad and Tobago. “Just prior to the closure of Trinidad and Tobago’s borders in March 2020, the Damen engineer stationed here left Trinidad and Tobago due to personal and other concerns related to the effects of the global pandemic, that is, Covid-19,” he said.
“There was no Damen engineer here in Trinidad and Tobago from March 2020 to October 2020. This is one of the reasons why I said that Damen engineers who were required to come to Trinidad and Tobago to maintain the Damen vessels were delayed in arriving here due to the global pandemic...The engineers were not here from March to October 2020 due to their concerns associated with Covid-19. These delays in their arrival...have negatively affected the serviceability of the Coast Guard Damen vessels,” Young said.
He reiterated that the arrival of one engineer in October, who was replaced by another in November, “is not, and was not, sufficient to carry out the necessary maintenance and works to the Damen vessels”. He added further that Damen had not shipped the parts of the vessels that were necessary for the repair and maintenance.
Young criticised “certain elements of the media” and cited the Express which he said carried a “sensational” headline and a story which sought to suggest that what he had stated in the Parliament on November 27 was “untrue and misleading”. This was followed by TV6’s talk show host making the “most spurious of false allegations”, he said. “Not surprisingly this was quickly followed by the Member of Parliament for Barataria/San Juan issuing a misguided press release yesterday (Thursday),” Young said.
Hosein: He misled
the country
Hosein, in presenting his privilege motion, also quoted from the Express story in which the Dutch Embassy stated that there had been a Damen engineer in Trinidad and Tobago since October 19 to perform maintenance tasks and that he was replaced by another on November 20. Hosein said Young ought to have known that engineers were in the country on both occasions as he, being the only person who has responsibility to grant exemptions, would have granted these exemptions. He (Young) knew, or ought to have known, when the engineers arrived in the country, Hosein said.
Noting that Young has as part of his portfolio, responsibility for the Coast Guard and is aware of the contractual arrangements between Damen Shipyard and Trinidad and Tobago, Hosein said: “The fact that the Member had personal knowledge of the facts and made the statement (he did), there is a ready presumption of an intention to mislead the House.” He said Young had committed a contempt of the Parliament and abused his privilege as a Member of the House.