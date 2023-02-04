'Special Investigations Unit' officer charged in traffic warden row

Police Constable Nicholson George has been charged following the incident in which he allegedly assaulted a traffic warden.
George, who is currently on suspension, was detained on Thursday afternoon.
Legal advice was sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, and investigators were instructed to charge the officer, the Express was informed.
The charges include assault of a traffic warden occasioning actual bodily harm; two counts of obstruction of a traffic warden by failing to produce his driver’s permit when requested by a traffic warden; failing to produce his permit when requested from a uniformed officer; and two counts of failing to comply with the directions of a traffic warden.
The officer, who was last attached to the Special Investigations Unit, was involved in an incident with a traffic warden on Monday.
Investigations were supervised by Senior Supt Martin, Supt Montrichard and ASP Birch.
Sgt Pierre charged the constable, who is from Chaguanas, and is attached to the Special Investigations Unit.
Around midday on Monday, the traffic warden was on foot patrol duty at Frederick Street Port of Spain, dressed in uniform and accompanied by two other traffic wardens, when she stopped the driver of a silver Hyundai Creta.
The warden informed the driver that she had observed he was not wearing his seatbelt and was talking on his cellphone while driving, police were told.
She instructed the driver to pull to the side of the road and he failed to comply with her instructions, police were told.
The traffic warden requested the certificate of insurance and his driver’s permit and the man produced the certificate of insurance but would not hand over his driver’s permit.
He was then asked to produce his driver’s permit by another traffic warden and again allegedly refused to produce it, police said.
A seven-minute video recorded on a cellphone of the incident shows the man later exiting the vehicle and pushing the traffic warden against his vehicle after a brief conversation.
This part of the interaction was recorded by several people who witnessed the incident.
A uniformed police officer arrived on the scene and requested the man’s driver’s permit, and he again refused to produce it, police stated.
A report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) and enquiries were conducted, people interviewed, and statements recorded.
Clips of the incident were posted on social media sites and went viral.
That same day, constable Nicholson was suspended, pending enquiries which led to him being charged.