Special Olympian homeless after fire

The home of Special Olympian Darrius Gokool was destroyed by fire on Wednesday morning.
Fifteen people have also been left homeless following the blaze at Malgretoute Village, Princes Town.
Gokool, 23, who is hearing impaired, represented this country in floor hockey during the Games in Austria in 2017.
He was due to go to the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Russia this year, but due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, this was cancelled.
Gokool, who is also a chef and an avid cricketer and track and field athlete, attained several medals over the years. These were the only items his family remained with after the blaze, as they were on an achievement wall his mother, Aruna Mohammed, created outside the house.
Mohammed said David Gokool, her husband, alerted her of the fire around 8 a.m. and she woke her son.
“My husband smelt the smoke and he went down at the back and saw Indarpaul (Beharry’s) apartment on fire... When I got to my son, the smoke was already inside my apartment... Time I reach out here and turn around, the whole house was blazing... It was a nightmare, you just keep seeing these flames.”
Mohammed, who was scorched on the face by the flames, said she was scared for her life and collapsed after she reached to safety.
The fire started in an apartment to the back of the building, occupied by 75-year-old Beharry, David Gokool’s uncle. The elder Gokool estimated damage to the wooden and concrete structure, which had four apartments, to be close to $1 million.
He said, “We use hose and thing, but it only last about half an hour. I have an extinguisher and that couldn’t help it because it had some papers and thing inside there (Beharry’s apartment). All that cardboard and Guardian (newspaper) paper there, it will blaze.”
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
No-one was seriously injured in the blaze. Several Spanish-speaking people, including two children and an elderly woman, occupied the upstairs apartments.
The families spent Wednesday night by family and friends.
Mohammed, who lived with the two members of her household at the house for over 15 years, said they will need to have their own space.
Mohammed said David Gokool, 63, had a heart attack in the past, and a pacemaker was installed. The technician is unable to work and receives a disability grant.
“If anybody could help us out, even the people upstairs the tenants, we all need the help. Everybody need the help right now because everybody lost everything. (We have) no clothes, nothing. Everybody what they run out with, that is all they have. So it very hard,” Mohammed said.
Anyone willing to assist can contact Mohammed at 799-1885.