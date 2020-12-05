Special report: THE PROBLEM WITH T&T’S PRISONS

Trinidad and Tobago has an incarceration rate that is well above the global average, but this has had little effect on reducing crime and points to a highly ineffective prison system.
There is therefore an urgent need for prison reform and new methods aimed at reducing the prison population.
These are among the findings in the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) Regional Comparative Report—Survey of Individuals Deprived of Liberty: Caribbean 2016-2019. Trinidad and Tobago was one of six Caribbean countries surveyed in the report. The others were The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and Suriname.
Among the six countries, T&T had the third highest homicide rate of 30 murders per 100,000 people, behind the Bahamas (32) and Jamaica (44). The global average is six.
T&T’s rate of incarcerations was also high with an imprisonment rate of 258 persons per 100,000 inhabitants. The global average is 145. Only Jamaica fell below the global average with an incarceration rate of 138 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The high imprisonment rate in the countries surveyed has, however, failed to act as a deterrent and has not made these countries any safer, the report noted.
“Additionally, there is no evidence that the large incarceration of people who committed drug-related crime is reducing the availability of illegal drugs,” it added.
The report noted incarceration is costly for Caribbean governments, with T&T ranking fourth out of 17 Caribbean countries that spend the most on prison administration.
“Taken together, these findings indicate that incarceration in the Caribbean is neither effective nor efficient in producing greater safety or just outcomes,” it said.
Parole system
The IDB urged Caribbean governments to actively pursue strategies to reduce the prison population. It recommended alternative methods of punishment be used for persons who have committed non-serious offences, rather than sending them to prison.
Alternative punishment may include community-based sanctions such as suspended sentences, probation, electronic monitoring, house arrest, community service, drug-treatment courts and fines, which the report said would serve to lower imprisonment rates and reduce the costs of the prison systems.
Persons convicted of offences related to drug use ought to be sent for treatment rather than placed in the prison system, the report said, as it noted 12.5 per cent of persons in T&T prisons are there on charges related to drug use and possession.
Prison should be reserved for only those persons who commit serious offences, are persistent offenders and who pose an imminent threat to public safety, the IDB stated.
“Strong consideration should also be given to releasing aged prisoners who no longer pose a threat to the public,” it added, while also recommending the establishment of a parole system for early release of inmates who meet the criteria.
The IDB report linked Trinidad and Tobago’s high homicide rate to the accessibility of firearms.
The IDB surveyed 761 inmates across the nine detention facilities in T&T, and noted some 40 per cent had been convicted of homicide with the majority of murders being committed with the use of a firearm.
Firearm crimes,
gang involvement high
Of the six countries surveyed, T&T and Jamaica tied for second place for the highest number of homicides by firearm (73 per cent), behind the Bahamas (82 per cent).
The report noted the countries with the lowest rate of firearm homicides (where knives were more commonly used as a weapon) were also the countries with the lowest overall homicide rates.
However, it said the survey data showed no clear relationship between the homicide rate and the rate of firearms in the hands of civilians.
“For example, while Suriname had the lowest homicide rate and the highest rate of firearms in the hands of civilians among the six countries examined, Trinidad and Tobago had one of the highest homicide rates and the lowest rate of firearms in the hands of civilians,” it said.
Only three in every 100 persons in T&T own a firearm, the report noted.
Additionally, the survey revealed 47 per cent of prison inmates admitted to previously owning a firearm which they bought illegally, stole or were given by a family member or friend.
Most inmates, the reported noted, obtained their first firearm before the age of 17.
Gang membership was also high among the inmates surveyed, with 69 per cent admitting to being in a gang prior to their arrest. However, only seven per cent admitted to still being in a gang while incarcerated.
Forty-five per cent grew up in communities where gangs were prevalent, which the IDB said was an important risk factor since such neighbourhoods tend to be economically marginalised and there are pressures for youth to join gangs.
Not enough focus
on rehabilitation
The IDB stressed in its report that prisons are not to be seen only as places for punishment, but as an environment for rehabilitation.
“In the Caribbean, too often prison is seen primarily as a way to incarcerate prisoners,” the report noted.
“Though rehabilitation is also considered important, quite often programmes are not carried out in a way that addresses criminogenic needs—factors specific to each individual.”
The report recommended inmates be given access to programmes of study, drug rehabilitation, anger management programmes and other developmental programmes that could make their reintegration back into society easier.
If these opportunities are not provided, the IDB warned, inmates will be under pressure to return to a life of crime to support themselves upon their release.
In fact, the IDB noted recidivism rates are high in the Caribbean, which it linked to a lack of access to reintegration support and programming.
Of the inmates surveyed, 49 per cent were repeat offenders and had been previously imprisoned for another crime. Thirty-two per cent had previously spent time in juvenile detention before committing crimes as an adult.
The report said, once released, offenders have very little support they can rely on.
Thirty-eight per cent of inmates noted the biggest challenge they anticipated after release would be to find a job, while 21 per cent feared the stigma that comes with being an ex-convict.
Only 25 per cent of inmates accessed study programmes within the prison. Forty-nine per cent said they were not given this as an option and so had no qualifications to rely on upon release.
Only 13 per cent had access to paid work programmes while incarcerated, to allow them to earn an income and save in preparation for their release.
The IDB said all these factors contribute to a low likelihood of successful re-entry to society.
“Non-governmental and civil society organisations may provide some support, but they have limited funding, and thus are limited in what they can do and how many prisoners they can assist,” the IDB stated.
“The environment to which individuals return is also important. Offenders typically return to a small number of disadvantaged and high-crime neighbourhoods, which limits their access to social services and to pro-social relationships and activities. These conditions hinder a successful reintegration process.”
The IDB said a holistic approach is required to reduce recidivism rates by focusing not only on punishment for crimes, but also on assisting offenders with employment and accommodations upon their release.
“If Caribbean countries continue to limit the functions of prisons to only what happens within their walls, prisons will continue to contribute to the crime problem by releasing inmates who have a high likelihood of re-offending,” the report stated.
“Research has consistently shown that the majority of offences are committed by a small number of offenders... thus prisons are a critical element of crime prevention and can help reduce crime rates and increase of public safety not only while prisoners are incarcerated, but even after inmates are released,” it added.