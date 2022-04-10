SPECIAL REPORT: The Spy files

Israeli software Pegasus was bought and utilised by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Sources told the Sunday Express that TTPS officers and a TSTT representative journeyed to Israel to acquire the top-notch surveillance equipment.
A police corporal was the lone officer in charge of operating the software and operated under Cyber Crime, which is detached from other TTPS units.
Contacted yesterday, former police commissioner Gary Griffith said Israeli Pegasus spy software was not procured during his tenure as top cop.
Griffith said he never sent a team to Israel to look at Pegasus equipment.
“We never went to Israel to look at spyware. We went to look at drones. We know of no arrangement with Israel. That would have been government-to-government and possibly through SSA (Strategic Security Agency),” he said.
‘Pegasus does not exist in T&T’
“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has nothing to do with that arrangement. The company that invited TTPS to Israel is a company by the name of MER and MER does not represent Pegasus. Instead MER was trying to show and sell their long-term drones and CCTV surveillance, and how to integrate CCTV surveillance into a safe city concept. As far as I am aware Pegasus as described in the media does not even exist in Trinidad and Tobago,” said Griffith.
He added that the intelligence equipment that was acquired under his tenure was never utilised to intercept any communication.
“The only intelligence equipment that was acquired for the Police Service under my watch was never used once and I can confirm that, never used once in any way to intercept anyone. If it took place after, maybe, but definitely not under me. That is where I had the problem because we had the type of technology and equipment but a senior Government official continued to try to harass me to put a specific person to be in charge of that type of equipment,” he said.
No evidence yet
The issue of Pegasus came to the forefront last week, following claims by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that the Government is utilising Israeli software to spy on people.
Persad-Bissessar claimed the information was provided to her via a “whistleblower”. However, she is yet to provide evidence to support her claims.
Pegasus, the flagship product of the Israeli technology firm NSO Group, is spyware that can stealthily enter a smartphone and gain access to everything on it, including its camera and microphone.
The company’s website says it sells Pegasus only to governments, and only for the purposes of tracking criminals and terrorists.
The earliest reported use of Pegasus was by the Mexican government in 2011 to track notorious drug baron Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The tool was also reportedly used to track people close to murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a former columnist for The Washington Post, who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, 2018.
Persad-Bissessar claimed she received confirmation the Government was using this software to illegally spy on members of the media, such as reporters and editors; Judiciary members, including senior judges and magistrates; State agencies; union members; as well as both Opposition and Government parliamentarians.
The spying is being done with the assistance of police officers who are closely affiliated with certain high Government members, she said.
Criminals with cellphones
Both National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley denied the claims and accused the Opposition Leader of being reckless and making a “ridiculous statement”.
Rowley, however, said a State, in protecting itself, required on an ongoing basis to be concerned about its security, and required machinery and equipment to equip the State to know what is threatening the State, what is happening in the State, so the State could be defended.
“Every criminal in this country is an expert with a cellphone. Every bandit in the prison, law or no law, is in contact with some lawyer outside and Mrs Persad-Bissessar knows these difficulties because she was a prime minister.
“And today in this technological world if the Government has bought equipment for the SSA to be able to know what the gang leaders and the criminals are doing in this country because they do it on the phone. The best tool for the criminal...anywhere in the world is that cellphone system. So Mrs Persad-Bissessar wants us to stay out of that. Leave it for the gang leaders, leave it for the prisoners. We come to Parliament to make a law to make it illegal for you to be communicating with prisoners in the prison, they wouldn’t support it,” he said.
Rowley added that Hinds “knows, that a significant number of the murders in this country are hits called from inside the prison. You clean the prison on evening (of phones), by next morning it full of cellphones again. Come on, Mrs Persad-Bissessar knows that. So why does she come here and try to tell the country that if the SSA has equipment to be able to be on the ball like every other country in being able to have information to protect the State, why would she come and lie to the country and say it is the Government doing that to spy on everybody. What the hell are you (Persad-Bissessar) doing that you afraid the Government would know? If you are a legal, law-abiding citizen, you don’t have that paranoia. It is only the criminals that have that concern.”