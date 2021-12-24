Special vaccine sites for public servants

SPECIAL sites are to be organised in the new year for public sector workers to be vaccinated.
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday said one will be located at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando and another at the Government Campus Plaza in Port of Spain.
He said “special considerations (and) special sites” will be done in collaboration with Minister of Public Administration Allyson West early in the new year and they will be going “ministry by ministry, getting the names of persons who want to be vaccinated and bringing them in”.
Last Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that by mid-January workers in the public sector will have to get vaccinated or they will not be paid.
During a visit to the Augustus Long Hospital in Pointe-a-Pierre yesterday, Deyalsingh said there had been an uptick of approximately 500 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at the beginning of this week.
While he did not have figures regarding the public sector workers, he said this number, which had not been seen since November 22, included healthcare workers.
“We went up Monday and Tuesday to 1,200 first shots including (Johnson & Johnson). Yesterday’s numbers, as you come into Christmas, were a bit low. So in those five to six hundred, my information is some of that was due to healthcare workers coming out, which I am grateful for but I don’t have a disaggregated number as yet (for public sector workers),” he said.
Deyalsingh said 109 health centres will continue to operate although current mass vaccinations sites would be closed from yesterday until Tuesday.
“Our vaccinators are tired. They want a break and I don’t think we could begrudge them that break for Christmas,” the minister said.
Deyalsingh has toured Covid-19 facilities throughout the country to express gratitude to healthcare workers and this was his purpose at Augustus Long.
“In thanking healthcare workers I have gone into the belly of the beast that is Covid, not only visiting nurses in ICU (intensive care unit) and doctors on the frontline but this Covid response cannot be possible without each department playing a role from clerical, customer service, telephone operators, dietitians, biomedical, drivers, security, sanitation, infection control.”
Deyalsingh said they were unsung and unseen heroes and had his deepest appreciation and love.
But he noted that while they were resilient they were tired.
“In paying these visits, it is my hope that as minister, they could see that I am with them and I am for them in this battle,” he said.
Parties not advisable
Deyalsingh reminded citizens that gatherings should be within small groups.
To those advertising parties during the Christmas season, he said that, while not illegal, they were not advised during the pandemic.
“The public gatherings where you are bringing strangers from all parts of the country together and then they get infected in that setting and then they go home to all different villages and towns and infect and that’s the danger... The corollary of that is that two weeks later you are going to get an explosion of cases and that is what is going to impact negatively on the healthcare system,” he said.