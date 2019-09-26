TICKETS for traffic offences like speeding will start being mailed to offenders this year, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday.
The system has been tested and drivers’ permits and registration information have been digitised.
He said the police, the Licensing Authority, the judiciary and TTPost are ready to go. Al-Rawi said software to facilitate the process was bought and tested.
He was speaking yesterday a luncheon meeting of the Rotary Club of Port of Spain West at the Cascadia Hotel in St Ann’s.
The AG also announced that very soon, people would be able to pay their tickets and pay for their driver’s permits online. “You can pay online for any service in Trinidad and Tobago using your credit card or your debit card or a cash card, in the comfort of your home in your pyjamas, or lack thereof, at 2 a.m. in the morning,” he said.
“I’ve already received Cabinet’s approval for the e-payment cycles, so the preferred entity for that is already in gear. Hopefully this week we will sign off on the master agreement for that,” he added.
104,000 vehicle, traffic offences
Al-Rawi said there are 146,000 matters per year in the magistrates’ courts, but that there are 43 magistrates in the country.
He said of the 146,000 matters, some 104,000 are related to motor vehicle and road traffic offences.
The AG said people would be required to come to court only if they want to contest a fixed penalty ticket.
Statistically, he said, the data shows only 30 per cent of those 104,000 cases actually get to court.
Of the 146,000, some 29,000 matters are preliminary enquiries and, with the abolition of this process, there would be about 13,000 cases left, which could be easily managed by 43 magistrates.