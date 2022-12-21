'Spektakula' liquor mart owner on fraud charges

Frank Martineau

$70,000 BAIL: Frank Martineau

Spektakula Promotions chief executive officer Frank Martineau, who is also a Petit Valley liquor mart director, was granted $70,000 bail with a surety by a Justice of the Peace on three charges stemming from allegedly purchasing cases of beer with dishonoured cheques, totalling more than $86,000.

A news release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday said Martineau, 72, of Cameron Road, Petit Valley, was charged with the offences by WPC Gowrie of the Fraud Squad.

The charges were laid after a police report in which detectives were told that a man allegedly tendered three cheques to a beer company for payments for supplies during December 7-17, 2021.

According to police reports, the cheques represented three payments of $37,098.23, $24,709.55 and $24,329.93.

The beer company attempted to have the director honour the payments, but those efforts proved futile.

On December 15, 2022, after consultation with Supt Reuben and legal officer Sgt Bassarath, WPC Gowrie charged the accused with three counts of obtaining property by use of dishonoured cheques totalling $86,137.71.

The suspect was arrested and taken to St James Police Station, where he was granted bail to cover all charges on the condition that he appear virtually at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on January 30 next year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Chinese help for new forensic centre

Chinese help for new forensic centre

AN agreement between the People’s Republic of China and this country will see the construction of a state-of-the-art Forensic Science Centre in St Joseph.

A statement from the Ministry of National Security on Monday said its line Minister Fitzgerald Hinds hosted a signing ceremony for an exchange of letters with Chinese Ambassador Fang Qiu with regard to the construction of a new Trinidad and Tobago Forensic Science Centre (TTFSC).

Jacob’s nephew, labourer charged in ex-cop’s murder

Jacob’s nephew, labourer charged in ex-cop’s murder

THE nephew of acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and a labourer have been charged with the murder of 46-year-old Syed Mohammed, a former police officer.

According to a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), Marcus Uriah Jacob, a 35-year-old handy­man of Princes Town, and 28-year-old Daniel Harroo, a labourer of Orange Valley, Couva, were scheduled to appear in the Siparia First Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the offence.

Appeal Court decision today

Appeal Court decision today

THE Appeal Court will deliver its ruling today in the appeal filed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley after he was restrained by the High Court last week from laying the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report in Parliament.

For almost six hours yesterday, a three-judge panel heard submissions from the prime minister’s attorney, Russell Martineau, SC, and senior counsel Avory Sinanan, who appeared on behalf of former police commissioner Gary Griffith.

'Spektakula' liquor mart owner on fraud charges

'Spektakula' liquor mart owner on fraud charges

Spektakula Promotions chief executive officer Frank Martineau, who is also a Petit Valley liquor mart director, was granted $70,000 bail with a surety by a Justice of the Peace on three charges stemming from allegedly purchasing cases of beer with dishonoured cheques, totalling more than $86,000.

Minister calls for probe into Margaret Kistow Children’s Home

Minister calls for probe into Margaret Kistow Children’s Home

Government Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy has instructed the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (CATT) to withdraw its refusal to grant the Margaret Kistow Children’s Home a licence and to commence an investigation.

By letter dated December 13, 2022, Webster-Roy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, wrote to Kistow, the home’s chief executive officer, informing her of the investigation.

Recommended for you