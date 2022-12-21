'Spektakula' liquor mart owner on fraud charges

Spektakula Promotions chief executive officer Frank Martineau, who is also a Petit Valley liquor mart director, was granted $70,000 bail with a surety by a Justice of the Peace on three charges stemming from allegedly purchasing cases of beer with dishonoured cheques, totalling more than $86,000.
A news release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday said Martineau, 72, of Cameron Road, Petit Valley, was charged with the offences by WPC Gowrie of the Fraud Squad.
The charges were laid after a police report in which detectives were told that a man allegedly tendered three cheques to a beer company for payments for supplies during December 7-17, 2021.
According to police reports, the cheques represented three payments of $37,098.23, $24,709.55 and $24,329.93.
The beer company attempted to have the director honour the payments, but those efforts proved futile.
On December 15, 2022, after consultation with Supt Reuben and legal officer Sgt Bassarath, WPC Gowrie charged the accused with three counts of obtaining property by use of dishonoured cheques totalling $86,137.71.
The suspect was arrested and taken to St James Police Station, where he was granted bail to cover all charges on the condition that he appear virtually at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on January 30 next year.