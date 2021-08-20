Split over SoE

Citizens are experiencing mixed emotions over Government’s decision to extend the state of emergency for another three months to November.
Parliament reconvenes from its recess to approve the motion to be moved by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley next Wednesday.
As the newspaper headlines of the extension hit social media on Thursday night and yesterday morning, many people said they were 100 per cent against the extension, with several questioning the relevance of it.
Many said since there was no significant decrease in Covid cases recently, the SoE appeared to be ineffective.
‘Why are you extending? Did the cases go down because of the SoE? NO’’, wrote one.
And a popular question such as was asked, ‘That making any sense?’
Some people also told the Express that extending the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew would only cause more stress for those who already lost a lot during the pandemic.
Where’s the proof?
Speaking with the Express in Port of Spain yesterday, Kaloutie Sankar said, “There are so many people suffering in this lockdown. So many people cannot pay their rents and their landlords are not being lenient. So many people lost their jobs or their employers have reduced their hours because of the curfew so they are unable to feed their children. There are people so stressed and depressed. Things are really bad. There are so many needy people. There are people that now have mental health issues because they’ve been locked up inside and with the extension they won’t be able to come out to relieve their stress. I do not agree with the extension. People need help. That’s what the government needs to be focusing on. People need grants. People need counselling bad.”
Also speaking with the Express yesterday, one elderly Diego Martin resident asked, “For what reason? Why extend a lockdown after you already made demands of your people. You tell us to get vaccinated, we did. We still have to wear the mask and sanitise and now you want to further punish us by another three months. I want him to show us the scientific proof that the lockdown is helping curb the spread of the virus. This is unfair.”
Retail fears
The news of the extension also comes days after the retail sector was allowed to reopen its doors post an almost three-month lockdown.
As a result, many other people told the Express they were not in agreement with any further lockdown because it’s going to be another hit for the retail sector.
One business owner said, like many other business owners, he recently made a large order for goods.
He said businesses are starting from ‘ground zero’ after the retail sector was closed for months, and now with an extended lockdown, their goods won’t be able to sell as much.
With the further lockdown, many retail stores are closed at an earlier than usual time and as such they won’t get to make any profit any time soon, he added.
Agreed, but shorten curfew
However, there were others who said they were not surprised by the news of the SoE extension because of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, daily Covid deaths, vaccine hesitancy and now the Delta variant.
Many blamed citizens for their continued irresponsible liming contributing to the spread of the virus.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, resident of Port of Spain, Darryl Scott, said, “I am supporting the extension of the SoE because there is too much slackness in the night. I will support the Government’s decision because the liming is unnecessary. All other sectors could open back up but you see the beaches and bars that would attract people during the curfew hours need to remain closed. This is necessary in order to curb the spread of the virus. All this liming is what’s spreading it.”
Similarly, Cascade resident Karen Washington said, “I think the Government should extend it until everyone takes the vaccine. Even with the current state of emergency, everyone is still packing up their coolers and going by their friends to spend the night, and partying all night. So I support it. In fact, I think that stricter curfew hours could be implemented on the weekends.”
Also speaking with the Express yesterday, Diego Martin resident Carol Narine said, “They (people) don’t hear. They want to wine and dine in the middle of a pandemic. I support the lockdown.”
And there were many others who told the Express that they agreed with the SoE extension, however, they would like to see one adjustment made to the curfew times.
Some people suggested that the curfew begin an hour later at 10 p.m. instead.
Another Diego Martin resident, Keshia Chesney, said, “It should be extended. Trinidad is a partying country so in order to help control the spread of Covid-19 and the Delta variant, I think it should be extended. However, the curfew should start from 10 o’clock because there’s currently so much hustling for people to reach home from work in time, it’s stressful.”
Agreeing with this view, Laventille resident Denise Kelly said, “It (extension) is necessary because it’s going to prevent all the gatherings. I believe it is doing a good so far so it should continue but start from 10 p.m. because it’s a problem for a lot of people to reach home before 9 o’clock so this would help with all the hustle and bustle.”