Sponsors needed to assist pupils

school books use

ARE you looking for an opportunity to make a positive difference in a child’s life?

Then get in touch with the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the Couva South Government Primary School, where a back-to-school supplies drive is under way.

Launched on Tuesday, the drive will run until September 2 and aims to equip 170 pupils with the tools and supplies they need to return to classes on September 26.

The opening of Term III marks the start of a new academic year, when pupils will move into new phases of their education and are often required to purchase additional and new material.

The supplies drive is an initiative of president of the Couva South Government Primary PTA, Caryn Sobers, who saw a need to step in and give support to those pupils and families whose budgets may be under strain.

Sobers told the Express the idea was taken to the school’s principal, who then “gave the okay”.

“We are looking to reach at least 170 students,” Sobers said, noting the school’s pupil population of 270 children.

“Back to school can be a very expensive exercise and not every family is equipped right now to fully meet what is required by most schools.”

She noted that “text books alone” do not form the entirety of a pupil’s needs and has called on the willing to donate.

“We want every child, where possible, to go into school feeling confident and happy,” Sobers said. “Going into a new school or new school term without all your supplies can be a very emotionally stressful event for a child and can affect how they interact and learn. Let’s all show our children some love.”

The drive allows Good Samaritans to donate by purchasing stationary, art supplies, uniforms, shoes and book bags “for the ones that need a little extra help”.

What they need

The Couva South PTA has issued a list of items it hopes to collect over the course of the next month, which may be purchased for children entering their First Year of primary school, up to Standard Five.

Donors are being asked for triangle-shaped 2B Scholars pencils, big-lined and single-lined exercise books, colouring books for all ages, hard-cover notebooks, Elmer’s glue, drawing books, 8x10 exercise books, red and blue ink pens, coloured pencils and markers, gel pens, pencils, crayons, sharpeners, rulers, poster paints, glue sticks, scissors and plasticine.

Anyone interested in sponsoring uniforms may do so through Gaura’s Variety Store at Balmain, Couva.

For the boys, the school’s dress code calls for monogrammed white shirts, khaki short pants, plain black socks and plain black shoes.

The girls are required to have overall box pleats, white shirts, plain black shoes and black socks.

The drive also seeks book bags and lunch boxes/carriers for both boys and girls.

Sobers said donations of sanitation supplies are also welcome, as Covid-19 remains prevalent in the national community.

“Our children will likely be returning to school under the Covid-19 pandemic,” Sobers said. “Sanitation supplies are constantly in need of replacing.”

The school is therefore open to receiving supplies of masks, hand sanitisers, soap and alcohol wipes.

“We are asking all who can, to please step in today and help a child start their new school term right,” Sobers said.

Contact the Couva South Government Primary PTA at 273-9523 or 266-1371 if you would like to be part of their supplies drive.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CARONI UNDER WATER

CARONI UNDER WATER

Caroni residents felt the brunt of heavy rains that persisted from Thursday night into yesterday morning as many of them woke up to their homes and streets completely flooded.

Major flooding also occurred in the Penal-Debe area yesterday.

Residents of flood-prone areas are now fearful that the forecasted early morning showers for today could lead to potential disaster.

Mysterious disappearance of murder convict

Mysterious disappearance of murder convict

Murder convict Kareen Ramlal, who was putting her life back together since her release from prison in December, has gone missing.

Ramlal’s daughter, Kerry Ann Jadoo, said since her mother’s release in December, she was employed and had a good relationship with her (Jadoo) and her brother.

Jadoo, 20, said she and her sibling were shocked and worried by her ­disappearance.

Sponsors needed to assist pupils

Sponsors needed to assist pupils

ARE you looking for an opportunity to make a positive difference in a child’s life?

Then get in touch with the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the Couva South Government Primary School, where a back-to-school supplies drive is under way.

Launched on Tuesday, the drive will run until September 2 and aims to equip 170 pupils with the tools and supplies they need to return to classes on September 26.

SIX-MONTH EXPORT BAN ON SCRAP METAL

SIX-MONTH EXPORT BAN ON SCRAP METAL

In an urgent move to prevent further theft, vandalism and “malicious damage” of millions of dollars of public utilities infrastructure, the Government is proposing a six-months ban on the export of scrap metal, including copper.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is also offering a $100,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of persons responsible for such illegal activity.

Rescued girl to recite poem at rescuer’s funeral

Rescued girl to recite poem at rescuer’s funeral

The 11-year-old girl who was rescued from drowning while at Clifton Hill beach on Emancipation Day is expected to recite a poem during the funeral service for the man who saved her.

Speaking to the Express yesterday, Otis Morrison’s mother, Christine Jordan Morrison, said the child’s mother made contact with the family.

Recommended for you