Sponsors needed to assist pupils

ARE you looking for an opportunity to make a positive difference in a child’s life?
Then get in touch with the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the Couva South Government Primary School, where a back-to-school supplies drive is under way.
Launched on Tuesday, the drive will run until September 2 and aims to equip 170 pupils with the tools and supplies they need to return to classes on September 26.
The opening of Term III marks the start of a new academic year, when pupils will move into new phases of their education and are often required to purchase additional and new material.
The supplies drive is an initiative of president of the Couva South Government Primary PTA, Caryn Sobers, who saw a need to step in and give support to those pupils and families whose budgets may be under strain.
Sobers told the Express the idea was taken to the school’s principal, who then “gave the okay”.
“We are looking to reach at least 170 students,” Sobers said, noting the school’s pupil population of 270 children.
“Back to school can be a very expensive exercise and not every family is equipped right now to fully meet what is required by most schools.”
She noted that “text books alone” do not form the entirety of a pupil’s needs and has called on the willing to donate.
“We want every child, where possible, to go into school feeling confident and happy,” Sobers said. “Going into a new school or new school term without all your supplies can be a very emotionally stressful event for a child and can affect how they interact and learn. Let’s all show our children some love.”
The drive allows Good Samaritans to donate by purchasing stationary, art supplies, uniforms, shoes and book bags “for the ones that need a little extra help”.
What they need
The Couva South PTA has issued a list of items it hopes to collect over the course of the next month, which may be purchased for children entering their First Year of primary school, up to Standard Five.
Donors are being asked for triangle-shaped 2B Scholars pencils, big-lined and single-lined exercise books, colouring books for all ages, hard-cover notebooks, Elmer’s glue, drawing books, 8x10 exercise books, red and blue ink pens, coloured pencils and markers, gel pens, pencils, crayons, sharpeners, rulers, poster paints, glue sticks, scissors and plasticine.
Anyone interested in sponsoring uniforms may do so through Gaura’s Variety Store at Balmain, Couva.
For the boys, the school’s dress code calls for monogrammed white shirts, khaki short pants, plain black socks and plain black shoes.
The girls are required to have overall box pleats, white shirts, plain black shoes and black socks.
The drive also seeks book bags and lunch boxes/carriers for both boys and girls.
Sobers said donations of sanitation supplies are also welcome, as Covid-19 remains prevalent in the national community.
“Our children will likely be returning to school under the Covid-19 pandemic,” Sobers said. “Sanitation supplies are constantly in need of replacing.”
The school is therefore open to receiving supplies of masks, hand sanitisers, soap and alcohol wipes.
“We are asking all who can, to please step in today and help a child start their new school term right,” Sobers said.
Contact the Couva South Government Primary PTA at 273-9523 or 266-1371 if you would like to be part of their supplies drive.