SQUEEZE ON SORT

Concerns from various international intelligence agencies over the extra-judicial manner in which the officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) executed their duties led to the dismantling of the unit.
Additionally, a recommendation from independent investigative body the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) listed among its recommendations that SORT be dismantled following the killings of Devon Charles, aka “Joel Balcon”, and Andrew “Solo” Morris over which several officers have been suspended.
Speaking with the Express yesterday afternoon, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said, on November 22, last year, he indicated to the media that SORT would not be disbanded. However, this stance was changed shortly after information came to his attention sometime in December that concerns were raised by international agencies which share information and financial assistance with the TTPS.
“As a result of the concerns raised by our international partners and also the PCA, a discussion was held with the Executive of the TTPS and a decision was taken,” Jacob said. He declined to comment on what the concerns were.
As a result of the concerns and recommendations made by the PCA in relation to the Balcon and Morris incidents, nine police officers are currently on suspension pending the completion of investigations, Jacob said.
Asked by the Express if one of the international agencies was United States based, Jacob refused to comment further and instead said, “The decision to disband was not based on politics, I can tell you that with surety. One of our main focuses is to ensure trust is restored in the TTPS both locally and internationally.”
The Express has confirmed that funding provided by the United States to SORT had been cut and written concerns had been expressed to T&T officials.
The cut in funding occurred during the tenure of former commissioner of police Gary Griffith.
US cites Leahy Law
Sources told the Express the US had written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who in turn briefed the Ministry of National Security.
In withdrawing its funding, the US cited the Leahy Law which refers to two statutory provisions prohibiting the US government from using funds for assistance to units of foreign security forces where there is credible information implicating that unit in the commission of gross violations of human rights (GVHR).
The Leahy Law states: “The US government considers torture, extra-judicial killing, enforced disappearance, and rape under colour of law as GVHRs when implementing the Leahy Law. Incidents are considered on a fact-specific basis.
“The State Department Leahy Law includes an exception permitting resumption of assistance to a unit if the Secretary of State determines and reports to Congress that the government of the country is taking effective steps to bring the responsible members of the security forces unit to justice.”
SORT, which was formed in November 2018, was designed along the lines of the defunct Special Anti-Crime Unit of Trinidad and Tobago (SAUTT) and was the brainchild of Griffith.
SORT had comprised police officers and former Defence Force (namely, Army) personnel who were made Special Reserve Police.
Their operations were marked by numerous complaints of abuse against citizens, police killings and the controversial raid at the home of Drugs Sou Sou owner Kerron Clarke on September 22, 2020.
Video footage at the time obtained by the Sunday Express showed a soldier who was given SRP status secretly stuffing a block of cash into his tactical uniform during the SORT raid at Clarke’s La Horquetta residence in which an estimated $22 million was seized.
Additionally, SORT officers were implicated in the deaths of Morris and Charles while in police custody .
On February 3, 2021, the TTPS issued a statement claiming Morris fell off a chair and died. Five days later, the TTPS confirmed that Balcon was dead. Both men, according to the TTPS, were suspects in the kidnapping of Andrea Bharatt.
On February 14, 2021, the Sunday Express published details of video footage of January 31 showing masked officers attached to SORT beating an unarmed Morris. Excerpts of an autopsy report were also published, showing Morris received blunt force trauma injuries. The footage contradicted information released by the TTPS on February 3, claiming that Morris had resisted arrest. Previous SORT head Mark Hernandez has since been charged with misbehaviour in public office by encouraging the unlawful assault by beating of David Ottley Jr, thereby occasioning bodily harm.
PCA investigation
On October 15, 2021, the PCA publicly stated it had completed its investigation into the treatment of suspects while in custody.
In a statement, the PCA said in February 2021, it commenced an investigation into the deaths of Balcon and Morris and found that both were “the subject of torture” and “two suspects were the subject of acts of violence which culminated in their deaths”.
In July 2021, the PCA said it had completed its preliminary investigations, disseminated its findings to the DPP and held discussions with the DPP.
“The PCA’s final report on the evidence and information gathered on the conduct of members of the TTPS; SORT and NSSOG (National Security Special Operations Group) were also referred and disseminated to the acting Commissioner of Police (Jacob); the Chief of Defence Force and the Minister of National Security,” the PCA said later.
Bharatt, 22, a court clerk, was reported missing on January 29. She was last seen entering a PH taxi at King Street in Arima. Her body was found one week later down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo.
NOTF takes over
With SORT dismantled, a new entity has taken its place. This new unit is the National Operational Task Force (NOTF) .
Speaking with the Sunday Express last Wednesday, acting Police Commissioner Jacob said the NOTF will be headed by Supt of Police at the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Oswain Subero. He said more will be disclosed about the unit by month’s end, and that the unit ‘will support the various agencies within the TTPS’.
An internal recruitment notice disseminated within the T&T Police Service in mid-January 2022 stated: “The main goal of the NOTF is aligned with the TTPS Strategic Goal and aids with the reduction of threat of crime perpetrated by criminal entities involved in the use of intimidating tactics, terrorism, extortion, corruption and related violence associated with, but not limited to, the use of firearms, improvised explosive devices and explosives, illegal drugs and drug trafficking.
“The NOTF will be the support and tactical law enforcement arm of the National Operations Fusion Centre (NOFC), and ‘exists to protect and serve the people of T& T through preparation, prevention, response and recovery from acts of terrorism and other serious crimes of national significance.”
Interested officers were asked to apply by January 27.
Additionally, officers seeking to be part of this unit will undergo medicals, polygraphs, drug tests, and background and security vetting.