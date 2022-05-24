THE Strategic Services Agency (SSA) is predicting an increase in murders, injuries, shootings and other violent crimes as a result of the splintering and increase in the number of gangs.
This is according to the SSA’s 2021 Annual Report which was tabled in the House of Representatives yesterday.
The report also stated that as long as the political impasse continues in Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago may continue experiencing mass illegal migratory activities and more trafficking of narcotics, arms, ammunition and humans.
The report said while there was a decrease in serious crimes in 2021, mainly motivated by the State-mandated reduction in movement and congregation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, since the ending of the state of emergency last year, there was a sharp increase in criminal activity as criminal gangs and other illegal actors have aggressively sought to make up for the loss in income for the period.
“Kidnapping for ransom, extortion, burglary and other property-based crimes for non-traceable items are expected to persist,” the report said.
Newer, younger, more violent gang leaders emerging
On the issue of criminal gangs, the SSA report said they continued to be considered a high threat within the serious crime environment.
“Despite an initial statistical forecast of 423 murders in 2021, there was an eventual increase by 13 per cent in the last two months of the state of emergency (SoE).”
The report said the SoE, which limited public congregation and reduced movement with the implementation of the nationwide curfew, severely impacted gang activity and restricted their revenue stream.
“Notorious offenders were limited from targeting rivals in other police station districts. Retaliatory killings moved from public spaces to home/localised community spaces,” it said.
However, this changed with the eventual cessation of the SoE.
It added that there was a noticeable shift in leadership as several notorious gang leaders were either eliminated by gang rivals or remain incarcerated for prolonged periods.
“Newer, younger, more violent leaders are emerging and existing gangs are disaggregating with an accompanying level of animosity towards each other,” the report stated.
“This changing gang landscape reflects the movement away from inter-generational criminality, resulting in the lack of loyalty by these new gang members. These occurrences, coupled with the branding and association with conflicting music styles and artistes, also encourage the ensuing violence. There is now a more sporadic spread of violence throughout non ‘hotspot’ areas in Trinidad and Tobago,” the report said.
It said this spread was accompanied by the spread of graffiti which was becoming a problem in several State-funded housing programmes.
“This is anticipated to put further strain on the already limited national security resources as gang-splintering, particularly in hotspot communities, is expected to result in the emergence of new gangs, new symbols and an increased social media presence. These newer gangs are anticipated to be more volatile as they try to establish themselves, resulting in an increase in murders, injuries, shootings and other violent crimes,” the report stated.
It said apart from the conflicts associated with State-funded projects and contracts, other avenues upon which criminal gangs had sought to capitalise included illegal quarrying; fraud-scheming; money laundering; black market sale and resale of United States currency; copper theft; party and events promotion; organised robbery; motor vehicle larceny; marijuana trafficking; counterfeiting; human smuggling; and illegal gambling.
“This thrust by criminal gangs to engage in poly-criminality to maintain a constant revenue stream is an integral issue that requires the State to also be multifaceted in its approach to dismantle the existing and emerging criminal gangs,” the report added.
State agencies could be compromised
The SSA also warned that State agencies could eventually become compromised.
In its 2021 Report, the SSA stated that “the continued arrival of illegal weapons and ammunition and the compromised integrity of several State employees, including Police, Customs, Coast Guard, Prison Officers, were signs that the State agencies could eventually become compromised”.
It added that the slow pace of the judicial system and the prolonged nature of proceedings also exacerbate the situation, affecting quality of life and rule of law.
“The majority of medium threat ratings coupled with the decline in economic activity throughout the country could inspire new forms of criminality based on survival. These issues provide the foundation and negative outlook for the threat environment in 2022,” it said.