SSA warns: TERROR THREAT

Terror actors remain a serious threat to Trinidad and Tobago, the 2021 Strategic Services Agency (SSA) report has stated.
“Terror actors remain a serious threat to Trinidad and Tobago as they aim to spread radicalised philosophies through moral panic, and recruit otherwise disenchanted and easily susceptible persons.
“The recruitment of persons who exit or enter the prison system, illegal immigrants and others who are offspring of historically radical families, remain an ever present threat. The availability and unbridled use of illegal firearms and ammunition are issues that can also provide fertile ground for engaged threat actors,” said the report, which was laid in Parliament on Monday.
“There remain several persons of radical leaning, who are either incarcerated or affiliated to incarcerated persons, and are motivated to attack the prison facilities, as well as other elements and persons attached to the National Security apparatus,” the report added.
It said that while Covid-19 dominated concerns for the majority of citizens, there were pockets of citizens who remained motivated to commit terror-related activities. “There was a noticeable increase in bomb scares and two occasions where crudely made incendiary devices were detonated or planted in public spaces. There remains no intelligence to confirm whether these non-state actors are terror or politically motivated,” the report stated.
Disenchanted and hostile
Noting approximately 130 local foreign terrorist fighters were detained in Syria and Iraq, the report said this issue was expected to occupy the intelligence and immigration authorities, especially given the legislative amendments which may allow for mass repatriation.
“Given the decision made by the court in 2021, local sympathisers—inclusive of local radicalised actors who advocate and legally challenge the State—could eventually become more disenchanted and hostile towards the State...
“In conclusion, while the terror threat decreased (in 2021), there are several persons who remain radicalised but possibly disillusioned as a result of the decimation and non fulfilment of the ISIS agenda globally and the further compromise of the Al Qaeda and other terror groups,” the report added.
Increase in trafficking
While the SSA stated that the threats attached to trafficking activities were medium for 2021 because the closure of aviation borders affected the free movement of persons to and from Trinidad and Tobago, it pointed out that the (current) prolonged socio-political reality of Venezuela continued to allow for the movement of narcotics, humans, contraband items and livestock to and from Trinidad and Tobago.
Despite the decriminalisation of marijuana locally, there remained a high demand for products originating in Venezuela, Colombia, St Vincent and Grenada.
The report stated that North American countries proved to be the primary source for firearms and ammunition entering T&T. It said frequent arms and ammunition shipments concealed in barrels, furniture, building materials and electronic appliances arrived in T&T via skyboxes or personal shipments.
“Intelligence suggests that there is some level of complicity by some Customs officials, brokers and other port facilitators, who assist in the movement of these contraband items to Trinidad and Tobago.
“Further, there are several locals who reside permanently in the USA and Canada who facilitate this movement from these source countries.
“This movement continues to be one of the most potent threats to peace and quality of life in Trinidad and Tobago,” the report stated.
It said this milieu is further exacerbated by the reality in Venezuela, which also allows for the diversion of firearms from corrupt Venezuelan law enforcement and traffickers, who sell firearms to those residing in coastal communities, and traffic additionally in both people and narcotics.
“There are emergent trends whereby Venezuelans now residing in Trinidad and Tobago play a more active role brokering deals for local traffickers.
“This involvement by Venezuelans in the local trafficking landscape is also reflected in the crime statistics as more Latin Americans are becoming victims of more violent crimes,” the report said.