SSA yet to account for $2.1b in spending

The Strategic Services Agency (SSA) has spent $2.1 billion since 2009, but has not submitted audited statements accounting for this expenditure.
Auditor General Lorelly Pujadas confirmed in an e-mail dated February 6 to Opposition Senator Wade Mark that there are outstanding certified audit reports from the agency for the period 2009 to 2021, a period covering 12 years.
The SSA is an intelligence-gathering agency.
“The last financial statements audited were in respect of the financial year ended September 30, 2008. The latter audit began in 2011 and was certified in 2015,” Pujadas said.
“The audit of financial statements for the financial years ended September 2009 and September 30, 2010, respectively, are to be scheduled. Financial statements for the financial years ended September 30, 2011, to 2021 have not been submitted to the Auditor General Department,” the Auditor General said.
She was responding to a query from Mark asking her to advise on the non-existence of audited financial reports from the SSA for the period 2009 to 2022.
“I am currently conducting some research and I am stuck owing to the availability of those reports,” Mark said in an e-mail dated February 6.
The SSA spent $25 million in 2009; $19.8 million in 2010; $6 million in 2011; $30.3 million in 2012; $107.6 million in 2013; $80 million in 2014: $103 million in 2015; $87 million in 2016; $207.8 million in 2017; $149.9 million in 2018; $199.9 million in 2019; $263.4 million in 2020; $329.9 million in 2021; $275 million in 2022; and has an allocation of $243 million of 2023.
Once an entity is receiving public funds, it must subject itself to auditing.
What the act says
Mark argued yesterday that the SSA was acting in breach of Section 10 of the SSA Act.
Section 10 of the SSA Act states:
1. that the Agency shall keep proper accounts and records of the transactions and affairs of the Agency and shall do all things necessary to ensure that all payments out of the moneys of the Agency are correctly made and properly authorised and that the adequate control is maintained over the assets of, or in the custody of the Agency;
2. that the Agency shall submit a financial statement in respect of the financial year to the Minister no later than three months after the close of the financial year;
3. that the accounts of the Agency shall be audited by the Auditor General annually or by an auditor authorised by him for such purpose;
4. The Agency shall forward to the Minister a copy of the audited statement of accounts together with any report thereof made by the Auditor General not later than one month after the receipt thereof and the Minister shall ensure that the audited statement of accounts and report are laid in Parliament within one month thereafter, or if the Parliament is not is session, within one month after the commencement of the next sitting;
5. The Act further states that in addition to the annual audit, the Auditor General may, at any time, audit the accounts and examine the records of the financial transactions of the Agency and shall forthwith draw to the attention of the Director and Minister any irregularities disclosed by such audit and examination, which in the opinion of the Auditor General are of sufficient importance to be so reported.
Mark: SSA a rogue force
SSA appears to be a rogue force, Senator Mark said.
“Under this law, the SSA should have their books audited by the Auditor General and they had failed to do so. There is no accountability for taxpayers’ money by this organisation,” he told the Sunday Express.
Mark said the SSA was being given enhanced powers despite the fact that it was acting contrary to the law.
By Cabinet Minute No 1971 of November 16, 2018, the SSA was cited among the agencies, which under the establishment of memoranda of agreement, are charged with the sharing and management of data to the National Fusion Centre from a number of Government ministries (Ministries of Works, Energy, Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Rural Development and Local Government, Finance (Customs and Excise), National Security (National Security Council Secretariat, TTPS, TTDF, TT Prison Service, TT Fire Service, Immigration Division) CSO, Port Authority, NCC and National Quarries, as well as telecommunications bodies (TSTT, Flow, Digicel, Greendot) and other bodies such as the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association.
Under the Firearms Amendment Bill, which was passed in the House and the Senate, the director of the SSA and the employees have been given the power to carry firearms.
The bill amended Section 7 (1) (a) of the Firearms Act to allow the director of the SSA and any employee of the agency as designated by him to have in their possession a firearm and ammunition during the course of performing their duties under the act.
Mark said it was difficult to support this proposal “where there is no oversight...in terms of the inability to submit audited financial accounts since 2009. “Why are you arming 350 to 400 men and women with firearms and ammunition and we have no control over them, no oversight by the Parliament?”
He said there had been no data, threat assessment or any other credible information to justify the measure, especially in the absence of “concomitant oversight, check and balances”.
This provision was robustly debated in the Senate, but at the end of the day, it was passed by a slim majority of 16 for, and 14 against.