Stabbing suspect in tears after expulsion

Detained at a juvenile booking centre at the Oropouche Police Station, the 15-year-old schoolgirl caught on video stabbing her schoolmate cried when she learned that she had been expelled from the Williamsville Secondary School on Wednesday night.
“My daughter was sad and disappointed that a decision was taken before anyone even spoke with her. She said the school failed her. Nobody spoke to her,” her father told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday.
The father said he too was disappointed and was already reaching out to private educational institutions. “I called a few places and they are willing to take her. I cannot allow this to destroy my child’s education. She will continue her studies,” he said.
He alleged that the teenager, his only child, had been a victim of bullying since February, and had made multiple reports to the school’s authorities.
“She made reports that same day, weeks before and months before. It began in February. That same morning she went to the school and told them she was being threatened and was told she would be shot, but they treated it as a joke and my child was becoming frustrated,” he said.
The father said his daughter was called derogatory names and threatened on social media.
He dismissed reports that his daughter had come from a broken home. “She is my only child. She lives with me, her grandmother, aunt and uncle. A big, happy family. This is not a case of negligence. I never missed a school meeting yet and I am always there for her. I give her all my attention and everything she needs,” he said.
He said his daughter knows she had done something wrong and the family was helping her through the difficult time. The family is now seeking legal advice, he said.
“She is trying to be strong and we are trying to help her,” he said.
The father said he did not believe suspension and expulsion would assist children in improving their lives, and intends on speaking out about his experience.
“I want to help other children who are like my daughter. Suspension and expulsion cannot solve this problem. It doesn’t give them a sense of direction. You are not helping when you get rid of the child. Schools are failing children every day,” he said.
The Ministry of Education issued a media release on Wednesday, stating the teenager had been expelled from the Williamsville Secondary School.
The ministry stated that a decision was taken to expel the pupil based on the heinous nature of the action, perpetrated even as the pupil was actively receiving the support of the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) at school.
The incident occurred outside the school compound on Monday, and was recorded and shared on social media.
The Form Two pupil was detained by police.
The victim, was slashed and stabbed on her face, chest and hand with a knife by her schoolmate.
She sustained a ten-centimetre cut to the right side of the face, from her eye to her lip, a three-centimetre-deep laceration to her chest wall, and a slash to the left arm.
The victim, who is also 15, is a Form Two pupil and a prefect of the school.