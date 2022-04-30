CHILDREN'S HOMES STAFF AT FAULT

Staff at children’s homes are culpable for a culture of abuse that exists at the homes.
This is among the findings of the Cabinet-appointed team to conduct an independent investigation into “The abuse of children at children’s homes, rehabilitation centres and other institutions which provide residential care for children”, according to Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy.
“Staff at children’s homes promote a culture that encourages abuse” among the children at such homes. And the security officers “were found guilty” of abusing the children resident at the children’s homes, she said.
In a statement to Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday, Webster-Roy said the report of the team, headed by retired Appeal Court judge Judith Jones, also found that the inclusion of children in need of supervision at child support centres had exposed the staff to child offenders, and the staff was not trained to deal with this form of behaviour. “The guard, especially the external guards, are not trained to deal with children,” she said.
The team concluded that the number of children in need of licensed children’s homes, community residences and hostels was greater than the current capacity. It also found that all existing facilities were understaffed and under-resourced, given the number of children in their care or that they could not operate at capacity, Webster-Roy said.
She said the report concluded that the Children’s Authority was not adequately or efficiently fulfilling its statutory mandate and it is not structured or staffed to deliver the mandate outlined by the law. (The authority’s mandate includes receiving and investigating reports of abuse, making applications to the court for the protection and placement of children received into the care of the authority and establishing and maintaining places of safety, monitoring children’s community residences, foster care providers and nurseries, and establishing and operating a foster care system).
Webster-Roy said the team focused on areas of safeguarding, as well as sexual and physical abuse. It began its work in July 2021 and submitted its report on December 13, 2021.
Lack of supervision
facilitates abuse
The team concluded that the lack of supervision facilitated physical abuse among children. It found however that at the Youth Training and Rehabilitation Centre, physical abuse occurred “very rarely” because there was a “plethora of regulations and layers of oversight that make the use of excessive force difficult to go undetected”.
The investigation team found that “in addition to major security concerns”, children absconded from these facilities because:
1. The discipline meted out to them was subjective and in some cases unorthodox.
2. The lack of structured and educational activities led to many children saying they missed classes while at the facilities
3. Complaints by children at the institutions were not taken seriously by those in authority, and children missed their families and in some instances their stay at the facilities was longer than first anticipated.
The team also concluded that the legislation guiding the safeguarding, care and protection of children was “confusing and ineffective with respect to enforcement of its provisions and the creation of offences”. The legislation facilitates a hybrid system of care for children residents in children’s homes, creating two categories:
a) children who have the benefit of orders from the court for whom the authority is mandated to provide care and treatment
b) children who do not (have the benefit of orders from the court), thereby creating an unequal system of care. The team said there was a need to consolidate all the amendments to the act.
The team’s main sources of primary and secondary data came from site visits to children’s homes, child support centres and rehabilitation centres, including 21 site visits to community residences and child support centres and interviews with the staff of community residences, the children, former children who were resident at such facilities, and former and current employees of the Children’s Authority.
Overall, 46 interviews were conducted by the investigation team, Webster-Roy said.