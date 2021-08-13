Staff get rewards for vaccinations

As businesses continue to try to combat vaccine hesitancy and persuade their staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19, one company has decided to offer what it calls “substantial” financial rewards in exchange for vaccination.
Trinre Insurance Company is now urging other businesses to do the same.
Trinre marketing manager Vinai Narace said yesterday the financial incentive is intended to get staff to co-operate with the national effort to achieve the required herd immunity in Trinidad and Tobago.
In a statement, Narace said corporate T&T can play a major role in encouraging employees to get vaccinated by using various incentives.
In addition to a reward for getting vaccinated, Trinre is offering its staff grocery vouchers valued at between $300 to $600.
The company said those who make vaccine appointments will also receive vouchers.
“Those who remain hesitant will receive 50 per cent of the vouchers to consult with a doctor and the remaining 50 per cent once vaccinated,” the company said.
“Exceptions will be made for staff who, for medical reasons, are unable to get the vaccine.”
In announcing the package of incentives, the company said it wished to re-emphasise the importance of vaccination to get the country to herd immunity in the shortest possible time, observing the tragic loss of life already experienced and the tremendous effects on the economy and the country as a whole.
“Achieving herd immunity should be embraced by everyone as a national priority, with persuasive and innovative action to convince our population of Trinidad and Tobago of the urgency to embrace vaccination as the best defence against the pandemic and its effects,” said the Trinre statement.
Trinre chief information officer Richard Robinson also encouraged the company’s staff to take the vaccine.
“The process is quick and painless. This is our only real defence against this pandemic. Keep yourself, your family and co- workers safe,” Robinson urged.
The company said it has embarked on a continuous education programme to encourage its employees to get vaccinated, which it said has been producing great results.
Several companies, including Prestige Holdings Ltd (PHL), have implemented some form of reward for their employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
PHL chief executive Simon Hardy said last month that an incentive of $150 was being offered to staff to get vaccinated.
Vaccination paint deal
One company is even offering incentives for its customers to be vaccinated.
The Colour Shop paint store advertised its “vaccination deals” for customers earlier this week.
The store said vaccinated customers who purchase at least a gallon of Berger, Sissons or Penta paints would receive another gallon of paint free.
A number of other businesses have implemented policies where unvaccinated staff are required to take a Covid-19 PCR test every other week at their own expense.