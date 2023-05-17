‘Staff not to blame for pregnant teenagers’

STAFF members at children’s homes are not responsible for the pregnancies of two teenagers at the facilities.
This is the response of the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago following reports that two underage girls at State homes are pregnant.
The Children’s Authority said in a statement that the two girls in question were already pregnant when they were brought to the Authority for placement and, as such, police reports were made at the time.
Additionally, the Authority said two children’s homes, specifically designated for pregnant teens, have provided them with care and intervention to prepare them for motherhood.
There was an uproar on social media when reports first surfaced about the teen girls with people pointing blame at the male staff at these homes and condemning the Authority.
But the Authority said this was not so.
It, however, admitted that over the past eight years, there have been two instances where girls became pregnant while they were still residents of the children’s homes.
The Authority said investigations were carried out and it was determined that no staff member of the homes was responsible for the girls becoming pregnant and the matters were reported to the police.
The Children’s Authority also pointed out that it does not manage the operations of children’s homes, adding it is the responsibility of the board of each residential facility,
The Children’s Authority of T&T falls under the remit of the Office of the Prime Minister, Gender and Child Affairs Division headed by Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy.