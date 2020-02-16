Stage ‘goes bad’ for Bunji at Army Fete

Audio issues and the stage lights cutting off plagued their performance, but Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann and the Asylum Vikings still sent thousands of partygoers wild at Friday’s Army Fete, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
The stage went dark in the middle of the Vikings’ set, while they were performing “Buss A Wine”, but Bunji weaved the problem into the performance, free-styling on the issue.
“Ah want to know why de hell they cut the light. Cut the light, who cut the light... Free-styling when ah vex is nuff...if they don’t put on the lights for me to perform I not coming off until that warm,” Bunji chanted, pointing at the lights as the crowd cheered him on.
Bunji also chanted that Kes the Band and Machel were still to come, but unless the lights were turned back on, Asylum would remain on stage all night long.
Someone came forward and informed Bunji that the transformer had blown.
Bunji responded, saying “we’ll get the technician to fix it”.
He was then informed that the band’s time was almost up and they should wrap up their performance.
That angered Bunji and Fay Ann, causing Bunji to say: “I eh taking no rush this morning. I doing Army Fete 20 years now, I eh takin no rush.”
He then instructed the band to play on.
The lights came back on eventually and before Asylum ended their set, Josanne James, the fiancée of radio DJ Lynx (Kevin Dunning), was invited to come on stage by Bunji and Fay Ann, when Lynx proposed to her.
She said yes.
Machel Montano, who got married earlier in the day and took time out of his wedding night to perform at Army Fete, also experienced audio problems during his performance.
His microphone was popping, cutting off and the volume dropped at intervals, but Montano still delivered an energetic performance, pleasing the crowd.
Iwer George and Kees Dieffenthaller continued their campaign to win the Road March with “Stage Gone Bad”.
Fans were in a frenzy as Iwer and Dieffenthaller delivered a super hyped-up performance that had the crowd chanting “Iwer, Iwer, Iwer”.
There were also performances by the A Team, Patrice Roberts, Nadia Batson, Skinny Banton, Skinny Fabulous and others.