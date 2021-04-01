...Stakeholders ‘disappointed’ over sport activity roll-back

Some sporting stakeholders in football and hockey expressed disappointment at the announcement yesterday of a roll-back of regulations on “recreational sport” .
They are claiming inconsistency in the Government’s application of the roll-back of policies in anticipation of an expected surge over the Easter weekend.
“What we have noticed is persons engaged in sports, it is more than 22 people,” Minister of Health Dr Terrance Deyalsingh said at the Covid-19 news conference yesterday. “The after-game lime is becoming dangerous, where food and drink starts to come out and people are congregating without mask wearing.”
On February 20, the Government had announced relaxations on restrictions on group sport to allow up to 22 people to gather.
In response to the changes, Darren Cowie, head coach of the junior and senior hockey academy at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club said: “It is what it is. They are the professionals so we can’t speak to the health part of it, but it is still disappointing. We literally had a four to five weeks of getting-together period with our junior and senior teams and now setting up plans for the next few months... the full works. We literally just had a management meeting about all of this yesterday (Wednesday), and then to come and hear this today. That’s why I said this had to be a joke. We thought it was an April Fool’s (day) prank.”
Cowie hopes the roll-back would not persist far into the coming months.
“When we did start back, the amount of youngsters and seniors and parents coming to us and saying ‘oh gosh, thanks my 15, 16, 17 year olds just at home doing nothing, no exercise’... and this is what they need, at least one to two days a week of physical activity because a lot of times they can’t do it on their own,” he said.
Cowie, however, said his plans as well as those of the club will be put on hold and they will be ready to restart whenever the health authorities announce the relaxation of restrictions once more.
Sancho: Huge setback
Chairman of the TT Pro League chairman Brent Sancho said the roll-back puts his organisation’s plans for a restart out of commission.
“I think it is obviously a huge setback as it relates to the return to play for sports and for the Pro League,” Sancho said. “From where we sit, we were hoping that the MoH (Health Ministry) particularly the CMO, would have had a conversation with the Pro League about what are the requirements necessary to return football, sport back into play,” he said.
Sancho said professional leagues all around the world were currently under way in bio-secure bubbles, and with organisers and participants observing health guidelines and protocols.
He said the league is seeking similar guidance and clarification so it can resume its structured activities.
Referring to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) staged here last August, he said: “What is mind-boggling is about eight months ago when we didn’t know as much as we know about Covid-19, cricket was played here in this country. They would have had some amount of consultation for that to take place. Why is it not happening now for football? Why it can happen for football and all other sports?”
Shabazz: Totally contradictory
Jamaal Shabazz, manager of Pro League club Morvant Caledonia United said yesterday he is more concerned with the effect the cessation of training will have on the at-risk youth that are members of his club.
“We will be severely affected because this is the fourth week we are in training and we have worked overtime to get these youngsters who had embalmed themselves on the block, smoking weed and drinking puncheon, we got them in a routine of training four days a week,” Shabazz said. “After three weeks, things become a habit, so just when I thought we were winning against the ‘block life’, this announcement sends shivers through me.”
The former national team manager, however, added he accepted any action to secure the safety and good health of the nation, though he did expect more guidance from the CMO and health officials.
Shabazz wants guidance for groups participating at a higher level of sports to be able to continue their activity with specific guidelines.
“When you look at overcrowding at beaches, does this roll-back cover that?,” he asked. “Then it is totally contradictory if this doesn’t cover what is happening on beaches, then it confuses me as a layman. I can’t help but feel cheated on a technicality.”