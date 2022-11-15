Thirty-year-old Jehlano Romney, who gained national attention earlier this year when an attempt to arrest him in Diego Martin culminated in the shooting death of a police officer, was gunned down in Morvant on Sunday night.
Investigators said they tried to get him into a witness protection programme several times, but he refused. Romney’s brother said his death may have been a consequence of the life he lived.
Police said around 9.30 p.m. officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force responded to a report of a shooting at Poinsettia Drive, off Coconut Drive, Morvant.
When officers arrived on the scene they found Romney’s body in the kitchen of a house belonging to his father while a woman, Susan Moses, who was standing near to him at the time, was shot in her face.
She was taken to hospital by police, where she remained up to last night. Police were later told that three armed men arrived at the house in a car, found Romney and all three opened fire on him.
The killers then fled the scene. Police said Romney was the State’s main witness in the shooting death of PC Clarence Gilkes which occurred on April 22.
That day police tried to arrest Romney at his Richplain Road, Diego Martin, home. During the attempt, police allegedly opened fire, hitting PC Gilkes.
Police on the scene later told acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob that it was Romney who shot Gilkes. Ballistics and an autopsy later concluded that it was not Romney but police officers who shot and killed their own colleague.
Romney, who had been on the run, eventually surrendered to police, gave a statement and was released. Two police officers, PC Christian Genty and WPC Crystal Williams-Bowman, were later charged.
Genty was charged with Gilkes’ murder and shooting with intent to harm Romney while Williams-Bowman was charged with shooting at Romney.
Lifestyle consequences
He chose his own and I chose mine:
The Express visited Richplain Road, Diego Martin, yesterday, and spoke to Romney’s brother who only wanted to be identified as Zsaz.
“We were very close. We were like twins but just one year apart,” he said. “He was my whole life. Same mom, same dad,” he said.
He said he last saw his brother around 4 p.m. on Sunday. He added that Romney grew up in Morvant with his father but out of all their friends just a few were alive today.
He admitted that his brother lived a particular lifestyle. “I cannot question my brother’s lifestyle. He chose his own and I chose mine,” he said. “I will never question it and never ask why and I don’t know what bad he did,” he said.
Not surprised by client’s death
Meanwhile, Romney’s attorney Christon J Williams said he was not surprised by his client’s death and claimed police had denied his request for witness protection. He said Romney was the State’s main witness in the PC Gilkes shooting death.
He said Romney had reached out to State organisations for witness protection but he had not been even placed in a safe environment where an intervention could have been made with respect to him and his life.
“He had to come back out to an environment that caused him to be a person of interest in the first place.
“From my understanding when he surrendered himself to the Police Complaints Authority he requested that he be placed in witness protection.
“He made that request and it was not available to him,” he said.
The attorney added his client’s statement would be used as evidence against PCs Genty and Williams-Bowman.
He said however he would have preferred him alive.
Acting Snr Supt Rishi Singh of the Port of Spain Homicide Bureau said yesterday Romney was offered witness protection.
“I can give you the assurance having dealt with Mr Romney initially coming into with the police along with Mr West (David West head of the PCA) that offers were made to have the police engage in the provision of security for him,” he said. He continued, “Mr Romney, for reasons best known to him, declined the opportunity then and I am also aware that subsequent investigators who completed the matter also offered protection and he again turned it down.”
In unrelated matter, police are also investigating the murder of a Chaguanas taxi driver. Police said Mitra Bhola, 49, was called out of his New Settlement home and shot dead.
These killings brought the murder count for the year to 532. For the corresponding period in 2021, the murder tally stood at 376.
—With reporting by Alicia Boucher