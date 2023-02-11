Starlift’s captain dies

PROMAN Starlift Steel Orchestra is mourning the passing of its captain, Michael Franco.
Franco died on Thursday after ailing with an undisclosed illness for some time.
The steel orchestra confirmed the passing of Franco via its Facebook page yesterday.
The post stated: “It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you that our beloved captain, Michael Franco, passed away this afternoon. Mr Franco was fiercely proud of you and proud of Starlift. Even as he courageously struggled with his health, his foremost thoughts were with the band and with you. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”
Pan Trinbago Northern Region also extended condolences via a Facebook post.
It said, “Condolences to the Proman Starlift community on the passing of their captain, Mr Michael Franco. May God give his loved ones comfort in their time of grief.”
Starlift’s logistics and planning coordinator Kristin Muriel said Franco was a dedicated pan man.
“He has been the captain for the last three or four years but he was with the band for over 30 years, that is a very long time. He has been a long-standing member and he will be greatly missed,” she said.
Muriel said although Franco was ailing, he still worked behind the scenes.
“He was ailing for some time, but he was still dedicated to the band. He took a step back a bit but he was still very active behind the scenes and was still involved in decision-making and everything until recently,” she said.
Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra has made it to the Panorama finals with the Mighty Sparrow’s 1976 calypso, “Witch Doctor”.
The Panorama finals come off on February 18.